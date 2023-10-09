Israel said that its forces, supported by helicopters, killed a number of armed infiltrators coming from Lebanon, raising fears that the fighting could spread two days after Hamas militants stormed Israel from Gaza in a deadly attack..

Dubai’s benchmark index fell 2.6 percent, the largest decline since June last year. The index was affected by losses in all sectors, with shares of Emaar Properties falling by 4.4 percent and shares of Emaar Development Company falling by five percent..

Shares of Emirates NBD Bank, the largest bank in the emirate, fell 1.9 percent, and shares of Dubai Islamic Bank fell 3.3 percent..

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index declined for the fourth session in a row and closed down 1.3 percent, the lowest level since May..

Shares of First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest bank in the Emirates, also fell 1.2 percent, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank shares fell 2 percent, and Aldar Properties lost 2.9 percent..

The Qatari index fell for the fourth session in a row, closing down 1.7 percent, with all stocks declining.

Qatar National Bank fell 2.6 percent and Qatar Islamic Bank fell 1.7 percent.

The Saudi index recovered some of the losses of the previous session, and closed 0.2 percent lower after falling 1.6 percent in the previous session, in the largest decline in 10 months..

The National Bank of Saudi Arabia, the largest bank in the Kingdom, fell 2.2 percent, and the shares of the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) fell 1.8 percent..

Shares of Etihad Atheeb Communications Company rose 1.5 percent, and shares of Al Rajhi Bank, the largest Islamic bank in the world in terms of assets, rose 1.2 percent..

In Egypt, the leading stock index recovered some of the losses of the previous session, rising 0.3 percent.

The index supported gains from the finance and communications sectors, with Commercial International Bank rising 1.7 percent and Telecom Egypt rising 2.2 percent..