GamesIndustry.biz has published an article in which it discusses the possibilities that GTA 6 is one of the most important events of 2025 and that it will be able to revive a part of the market. In particular, the article explains that it could help Sony solve the “PS4 problem“.
It is in fact explained that many of Sony’s users are in fact still on PS4 and they haven’t moved to PS5. We’re talking about about 50% of the Japanese company’s total audience, which is no small feat.
How can GTA help?
GTA Online and the “PS4 Problem”
The article reports that – according to data from Ampere market analysts – over 20 million active GTA Online playersmost of them play on PS4. It is the most used platform for gaming “by some margin” compared to the others. It should also be added that among the most played games by PlayStation players, all except XDefiant are still on PS4.
The presence of all these games on PS4 decreases the need to buy PS5but it’s also an opportunity because it means that with the arrival of GTA 6 on the current generation, many players will want to change consoles. GTA Online itself, if it evolves on the new generation, will help move players.
Still talking about GTA 6, we also point out the latest attack by moige.
