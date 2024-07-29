GamesIndustry.biz has published an article in which it discusses the possibilities that GTA 6 is one of the most important events of 2025 and that it will be able to revive a part of the market. In particular, the article explains that it could help Sony solve the “PS4 problem“.

It is in fact explained that many of Sony’s users are in fact still on PS4 and they haven’t moved to PS5. We’re talking about about 50% of the Japanese company’s total audience, which is no small feat.

How can GTA help?