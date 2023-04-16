Most goalscoring teams in the Champions League 2022/2023

The Champions League is the most prestigious club tournament in the world, and the teams that participate in it aim to win the competition. One of the most important factors in achieving this is the team’s goalscoring ability, and in this edition we have seen several teams stand out in this regard.
In seventh place is PSG, with a total of 16 goals scored. The French team has had a difficult start in the competition, but has managed to qualify for the round of 16 as second in the group. The team led by Galtier has a dream squad, led by Kylian Mbappé, Messi and Neymar Jr. However, they have had problems in defense, which has caused them to fall early.
In sixth place is Liverpool, with 19 goals scored. The English team has had ups and downs in this edition of the Champions League, but has managed to qualify for the round of 16 as second in group B. The Reds have a formidable forward, led by Mohamed Salah, Núñez and Roberto Firmino. In addition, the return of Virgil van Dijk has strengthened the team’s defense, but it was not enough to throw Real Madrid out.
Bayern Munich, one of the favorites to win the competition, has had an impeccable start to the tournament in terms of offensive production. With 21 goals in the group stage, the German team has shown its ability to dismantle any defense. Bayern is a team that can score goals in any way and at any time. They will have to come back at home if they want to be in the semis.
In fourth place is Real Madrid, also with 23 goals scored. The Spanish team has had a solid start in the competition, led by the likes of Karim Benzema and Vinícius Jr. In addition, the arrival of Eduardo Camavinga has strengthened the team’s midfield, making them a fearsome opponent for anyone. Real Madrid is a team used to winning the Champions League, and this season will not be an exception.
Benfica, led by its star goalscorer Joao Mario, has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the Champions League group stage. With 23 goals in the group stage + round of 16, the Portuguese team has shown great ability to consistently and effectively score goals. Even though Benfica doesn’t have the same quality as some of the other teams on this list, their offensive production allows them to be a dangerous contender in any game.
Tied for second with Manchester City in terms of offensive production, Napoli have proven to be a solid team in the group stage. With the likes of Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen leading the attack, the Italian side have consistently scored goals in the competition. They are favorites to reach the final, yes, they have to go back to Milan.
Finally, Manchester City, led by coach Pep Guardiola and the world-class forward of Haaland, Mahrez and Grealish, has been the highest scoring team so far in the Champions League with 25 goals. With their play of position and control of the ball, the English team has been unstoppable in offensive terms. If Manchester City can maintain their offensive form in the remaining rounds they will be champions.
