Asking Germans to introduce a speed limit on the Autobahn is like asking the Dutch if they no longer want to move unsolicited tables on a terrace. It’s just too ingrained in the culture. At least, you would think so. Because it turns out that the majority of Germans think it’s fine to drive 130 km / h on the highway from now on.

The German Image researched what the Germans want to do to combat climate change. For example, 40 percent of Germans are willing to pay a little more for the toddler if that helps and 39 percent would be willing to switch to an electric car. Also striking: 41 percent of people are willing to pay an extra 100 euros per month if this would help against climate change.

‘Most Germans want a speed limit on the Autobahn’

So 57 percent of all respondents want to let go of the unlimited Autobahn for a maximum speed of 130 km/h, if that would be better for Mother Earth. No matter how things go in Germany, an introduction of 130 km / h will take some time. But maybe you should start planning if you ever planned to test the top speed of your car.