DPA: 45 percent of Germans opposed the supply of Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine

Most German citizens opposed the supply of battle tanks to Ukraine. The agency reports DPA.

Analysts at the YouGov sociological institute conducted a survey in which it turned out that 45 percent of respondents were against providing the country with Leopard military equipment. At the same time, 33 percent of Germans have a positive opinion on this issue.

It is noted that the number of study participants who refused to give their assessment was 22 percent.

Earlier it became known that Ukraine can expect to receive German Leopard main battle tanks from Germany, provided that the United States sends at least one M1 Abrams tank to Kyiv.