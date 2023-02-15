Formula milk, like many other consumer products, uses science to sell itself. Some of the most frequent attributions are that they benefit the development of the baby’s brain or immune system or that they promote their growth. However, according to an article published today in the magazine bmjmost of those healthy virtues that appear on the packages or in the advertisements of breast milk replacers have little or no scientific evidence.

The researchers analyzed the websites or ways of selling formula products in 15 countries between 2020 and 2022. Of 608 products chosen, over 53% of the products were said to help in the development of the brain or nervous system, a 39% that strengthened the immune system and 37% that favored the growth and development of the baby. However, when the authors, led by Daniel Munblitfrom Imperial College London, verified these claims, finding that half of them were made without identifying the beneficial ingredient and in 74% of the products no scientific reference was offered to justify the advertised attributes.

In the case of the slogans that did offer reference to clinical trials, 90% of those chosen had a high risk of being biased and in 88% of the registered trials, their authors had received funding from companies that produce dairy milk. formula or were employed by these companies.

The authors believe their results suggest that “the regulatory framework for breastmilk substitutes needs to be reviewed to better protect consumers and prevent harm associated with aggressive sales tactics for these products.” However, the regulatory frameworks are not the same in all the countries studied, which include European countries, India, Russia or Nigeria.

In an opinion piece Published alongside the study, Nigel Rollins, a specialist on the subject at the World Health Organization, states that health authorities “should act to protect parents and children from commercial interests.” In his view, families and even health professionals do not have time to analyze the claims of formula marketers, and self-regulation has not worked and does not seem likely to work in the future. “Health authorities must decide whether the use of apparently misleading evidence is acceptable or move to tougher standards for the formula industry, with better products based on better evidence,” he writes.

Rosaura Leis, coordinator of the Pediatric Nutrition unit of the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Santiago de Compostela, assures that everything that is communicated about these formulas “has to be approved and based on clinical trials” but that, in any case, “it is interesting evaluate what these claims are and what they are based on with long-term studies”. Leis believes that advertising can have an influence on the change from breastfeeding to offering formula and also emphasizes the value of breastfeeding as “the ideal food for the baby, exclusively in the first six months of life, as a fundamental food until the year and after, to the extent that the mother wants and can keep it as part of a balanced diet until possible.

In the article published in the bmj, the authors caution that the formula’s promises may mislead parents about the benefits of the product versus breastfeeding. “Suboptimal breastfeeding results in an estimated 600,000 infant deaths annually from pneumonia and diarrhea and 100,000 maternal deaths from breast and ovarian cancer,” they write, although most infant deaths occur in countries with particularly poor sanitary conditions.

In a choice about the type of milk given to babies, subject to very different circumstances depending on the country, Nigel Rollins emphasizes the problem of reconciliation. “Measures must be taken in different areas of society to help mothers breastfeed their children for as long as they want, in addition to stopping once and for all the abusive marketing of infant formula,” he concludes.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Well-being in Facebook, Twitter and instagram.