By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A “substantial majority” of policymakers at the Federal Reserve meeting earlier this month agreed that it would “probably be appropriate soon” to slow the pace of interest rate hikes as the debate rages on. on the implications of the strong monetary tightening by the central bank of the United States, showed the minutes of the session.

The document from the November 1-2 meeting, in which the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth consecutive time, showed that the authorities were largely satisfied with the idea of ​​being able to adopt smaller steps and more deliberate interest rates as the economy adjusts to more expensive credit.

“A slower pace … would better allow the (Open Market) Committee to assess progress towards its goals of maximum employment and price stability,” said the minutes, released on Wednesday. “The lags and uncertain magnitudes associated with the effects of monetary policy actions on economic activity and inflation are among the reasons cited.”

The understanding that policy makers are approaching the point of slowing their rapid pace of rate hikes has boosted equity prices and reduced Treasury yields.

The benchmark S&P 500 index advanced on the day’s gains — up about 0.6% and close to a two-month high — while the return on two-year Treasuries, the month most sensitive to Fed, retreated to below 4.48%. Yields on longer-term bonds also dropped.

The dollar, which has soared this year due to a pace of Fed tightening that other major central banks have failed to match, has depreciated against a basket of trading partner currencies.

Contracts tied to the Fed’s base rate showed investors upped their bets from a 0.50 percentage point increment at the Dec. 13-14 Fed meeting to around an 80% probability, up from 75% before the minutes were released.

The document also showed an emerging debate within the central bank over the risks that rapid monetary policy tightening could pose to economic growth and financial stability, even as policymakers acknowledge that little demonstrable progress has been made on inflation and that borrowing costs still need to go up.

While “some participants” said slower rate adjustments could reduce risks to the financial system, “some other participants” stressed that any slowdown in the Fed’s pace of monetary tightening must await “more concrete signs that inflationary pressures are easing significantly”.

By the central bank’s preferred measure, inflation remains at more than three times its 2% target. While recent data suggest that the price jump has already peaked, a slowdown in price pressures will be gradual.

EMERGING CONCERNS

In its Nov. 2 policy statement, the Fed signaled emerging concerns about the risks of monetary policy tightening, saying the “pace of future hikes” would take “into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the delays with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments”.

“Many participants commented that there was significant uncertainty about the final level of the base rate needed to meet the (Federal Open Market) Committee’s targets,” the minutes said, suggesting that Fed officials are shifting focus from the size of individual moves. interest rates to try to calibrate a stopping point.

At the next meeting in December, in addition to a monetary policy statement, the central bank will also release new authorities’ projections for the path of interest rates, inflation and unemployment.