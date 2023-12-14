When people get married, divorce is probably the last thing they are thinking about. However, the reality is that In the United States there is one of the highest divorce rates in the world. According to information from the data consultancy Statista, Almost half of unions end in separation, which, in addition to leaving emotional consequences, can also imply significant expenses.especially depending on the state in which the dissolution of the marriage takes place.

And an analysis by Forbes Advisor shared that attorney fees are just one of the many expenses involved in getting divorced., since you have to pay state filing fees, legal fees and incidental expenses, so This procedure can cost thousands of dollars..

According to a nationwide analysis, the average cost of a divorce in the US it is US$7,567which means that Americans have to allocate 7 percent of their annual income on this procedure.

The bad news is that almost 112,000,000 Americans, or about a third of the population, live in the most expensive states for divorce, where the cost of living is above average, so it is not surprising to find in the first places to California and New York, although they are not the only ones. This is the list of the top five places.

California, where the cost of getting divorced is around $10,159 and the hourly cost of a lawyer is US$84.46. New York, where around US$9,206 must be allocated for the divorce process and the hourly cost of a lawyer is US$83.12. Oregon, where it takes $8,450 on average to get a divorce and the hourly cost of a lawyer is US$63.79. Massachusetts, with an average of US$10,406 to get divorced and the hourly cost of a lawyer is US$77.66. Alaska, where it takes US$9,111 to get a divorce because the cost per hour of a lawyer is US$52.83.

Hawaii, Arizona, Nevada, Washington and Florida also appear on the list, in the latter case it is mentioned that around US$7,410 is needed to get a divorce.

If your partner does not give you permission, you can request that the procedure be done by a family defender.

How can you save money in a divorce?

Those who are going through a separation and do not want to spend so much in the process can use online services to reduce expenses. However, it is important to mention that this option is only available for certain circumstances, if you are going through a complex or contested divorce this is not an alternative.

The other option is to carry out the process in states where the procedure is less expensive, for example, in Washington DC where the lowest cost is recorded considering the average income of the population. Another option is Kansas, which has one of the highest representation fees, but is offset by a low cost of living and lower costs of attorney fees.

The list mentions that in Mississippi has the lowest average divorce cost at $6,253; Oklahoma follows where the cost of getting divorced is US$6,319. Next, Kansas appears with US$6,341; fourth place is Georgia with US$6,493; and the fifth for Iowa where around US$6,537 must be allocated for this procedure.