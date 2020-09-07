E.There was no shock that Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen reported late Friday night, and but the information of nationwide participant Kai Havertz’s transfer to the Premier League additionally created a sense of skepticism in England. “Who’s Kai Havertz?” Requested the BBC, for instance, after the switch charge of 80 million euros, which may rise into the three-digit million vary relying on efficiency, makes the 21-year-old nationwide participant the most costly German footballer. The Londoners pay a document quantity for a man who has by no means performed in a giant event, who solely performed one recreation within the knockout section within the Champions League, who continues to be a stranger on the worldwide stage.



Somebody who juggles the ball: Kai Havertz

:



Picture: EPA





Havertz did not even make it into the nationwide crew. Final Thursday within the worldwide match towards Spain he sat on the bench for 90 minutes, whereas Julian Draxler performed within the central place in attacking midfield, the place Havertz feels most snug. The reply given by the British nationwide radio to the helplessness of many individuals on the island, however testified to the best respect: Kai Havertz was “the brand new Michael Ballack and a future famous person”. In line with rumors, the Londoners pay not solely the spectacular switch charge but additionally a wage of 20 million euros per yr. If that is true, Toni Kroos, who is alleged to obtain 21 million euros per season at Actual Madrid, can be the one German skilled who earns much more. “The truth that a Bayer Leverkusen participant performs such an uncovered function in world soccer is one thing very particular. We as a membership are pleased with that, ”says sports activities director Simon Rolfes.