With the inflation highest in the last 22 years in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Areaof 7.95 percent per year, the christmas dinner cost This year could be considered one of the highest so far in the 21st century, according to the evolution of food prices.

Last year, Santa Rita Eventos sold a package for Christmas dinner with five kilos of loin, two kilos of spaghetti and fresh salad for 1,400 pesos. Due to the increase in products, this year it costs 2,200 pesos: 57 percent more.

The founders and managers, Rita, Ana and Erika Cervantes, shared that, despite the increase, their profit margin went from 30 to 10 percent.

“In 2019 we had about 150 dinners, but in recent years there have been between 40 and 50. People don’t complain about prices because they know that everything is going up, but there are those who prefer to buy their children’s toys and prepare something simple at home than to spend on dinner”, lamented Ana.

According to prices raised in the ZMG by the prophecy and the Ministry of Economy, meats, breads, oils and some vegetables cost more this year than in 2021.

For example, Serrano peppers now sell for 60 pesos per kilo, when a year ago it was worth 15 pesos, an increase of 300 percent.

hit to the pocket

To make the same Christmas dishes that were made in 2021, the Guadalajara will make a greater outlay. Various products rose to double digits, such as spaghetti, 56 percent.

PRICES: 2022 VARIATION / PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO 2021

Beer 12 pack $207 / 13%

Flour for tamale (kg) $21 / 10%

Turkey kg. $139 / 19%

Spaghetti 200 g. $12.50 / 56%

Pope kg. $28 / 21%

Ground meat kg. $119 / 11%

White cider 700 ml. $84 / 9%

Wheat flour kg. $26 / 37%

Pork leg kg. $124 / 14%

Red wine 700 $159 / 3%

Orange (kg) $23 / 44%

Medium box white bread $37 / 30%

Egg kg. $39 / 35%

Tomato saladette kg. $30 / 20%

Romaine lettuce piece $20 / 43%

Champagne 750 ml. $1,399 / 14%

Cola 3 l. $41.00 / 11%

Serrano chile kg. $60 / 300%

Lard $60 / 36%

Vegetable oil 1 lt. $56 / 33%

Olive oil 500 ml. $113 / 13%

Bottled water 1 liter. $10 / 11%

Pork loin kg. $127 / 11%

Whole chicken kg. $49 / 11%

bacon kg. $140 / 8%

Sources: Profeco, markets and self-service stores of the ZMG.