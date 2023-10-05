How many times, daydreaming, do we wonder what the most expensive cars in the world that the rich can buy? The list of the most expensive cars in the world has the 5 most luxurious and/or exclusive cars in the world.

Luckily, dreaming is priceless. But the automakers that will be named, like some auction houses, have had to hang a price tag on the mirror of these unique cars.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

There is therefore no reason to be surprised to read some of the figures that will be listed. These cars gain value from factors such as limited production run, or by customization choices; others, however, take on value due to the attention to detail or the pure performance of the car.

MOST EXPENSIVE CARS IN THE WORLD PRICE € Rolls-Royce Amethyst Droptail 28 million Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail 25 million Rolls-Royce Boat-Tail 23 million Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta 20 million Rolls-Royce Sweptail 11.5 millionthe Bugatti Voiture Noire 11 million Bugatti Centodieci 8 million Most expensive cars in the world

5 Bugatti Centodieci

At the cost of €8 million, base price, the first on the list. It is a tribute to the 110 years of the French house and to EB110, supercar produced by Bugatti in the 90s in Italy. There One hundred and ten is based on the platform Chiron with whom he also shares the 8.0 liter W16, but with 100 hp more and 20 kg less than its sister.

Bugatti Centodieci 8 million euros

His 1,600 hp For 1,930 kgthey allow her a shot 0-100 km/h in 2.5 sec. The price is therefore justified by the art and care with which it is built, its performance but also by its exclusivity. Only 10 will be produced.

4 Bugatti Voiture Noire

The next car on the list is always one Bugatti and it’s a gift to another car from the brand’s past: the elusive Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic Voiture Noire. Of the Atlantic, they were Only 4 built between 1936 and 1938, of which one, with black paint. It was probably Jean Bugatti’s personal car, but it went lost during the war. Estimates rate the original around 140 million euros if it were to resurface that would make it the most expensive car in the world.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire at the 2019 Villa d’Este Competition

In 2019, Bugatti launches the one-off inspired by the iconic pre-war car. The platform is still from the Chiron but changes in design, with stylistic elements that also refer to the Divo.

The price is €11 million, but in the words of the founder of the brand and Jean’s father: “Nothing is too beautiful, nothing is too expensive”, Ettore Bugatti.

3 Rolls-Royce Sweptails

In third place among the most expensive cars in the world is the Rolls-Royce Sweptail. A single example was developed by the department Bespoke in close collaboration with the customer. A process that took 4 years of work. The project starts from the base of the Phantom, to which important changes have been made to make it unique.

Rolls-Royce Sweptail

The car transforms into a two-seater, with a very elongated line and strong aesthetic influences deriving from the world of luxury boats. The performance also does not go unnoticed, thanks to the engine 6.75 liter V12 and 460 HP. The price, consequently, reflects this uniqueness, with an estimated value of €11.5 million.

2 Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

In second place is thelast of the Zondasworkhorse of Horacio Pagani who gives himself a gift for his 60th birthday. It’s a hit parade of the finest details from all iterations of the Zonda. The particularities of this car are: a gearbox 6-speed manual, an engine 7.3 liter naturally aspirated V12 with 800 hp. All with a Group C lookwith the rear wheels semi-covered and approx 1,100 kg.

Pagani HP Barchetta

Furthermore it is a “boat” indeed, which means the total absence of a roof. The price for the only ones three copieswanders among the €17 and 20 million. One of these was involved in a accident in Croatia, another belongs to Mr. Pagani himself. The latter remains the dream of many.

1 Rolls-Royce Coachbuild Programme (most expensive cars in the world)

In first place, three of the most expensive cars in the world, there are 3 models built by the English brand Rolls-Royce. The Department Rolls-Royce Coachbuild has created three unique pieces adorned with the most refined and precious materials.

Rolls-Royce Boat-Tail

TO €23 million one o’clock, they were built 3 examples of Boat Tailone already in the hands of Jay-Z. A yacht-themed car for outdoor trips where what matters is not the destination but the journey. Adorned with precious woods to recall the deck of a boat and the characteristic umbrella with dining set.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail

TO €25 million we find the Rose Noire Droptail. A unique example custom-commissioned by a very wealthy client. The car has a removable carbon hard top. Among the details that make it so expensive, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch to be worn when necessary.

Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire DropTail

Rolls-Royce Amethyst Droptail (most expensive car in the world)

Finally, a €28 millionthe most expensive car in the Goodwood special department: Amethyst Droptail. The theme of this car is precisely the purple colored gemstone, present throughout the interior and considered lucky for the owner’s son. Also in this case the central element of the dashboard is a clock Vacheron Constantin which was handcrafted in Geneva. Set in a dashboard precious woods and highly sought-after leathers.

Rolls-Royce Amethyst Droptail

All three are based on the platform Phantom VIIIwith 22″ rims, V12 biturbo engine, 6.6 liters for 660 hp but the weights change based on the materials chosen. The aim of these projects, however, is maximum customization, without price limits. This is why we talk about cars extra-luxury.

The search field for the most expensive cars in the world becomes broader when you explore the reality of classic car auctions. In fact the highest price ever paid for a carwas spent on one Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé from 1955.

Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé

The Stuttgart museum in fact, the car driven by was sold through a secret RM Sotheby’s auction Juan Manuel Fangioto the astronomical figure of €135 million. In addition to the special style, the exclusivity (only 2 produced) and the famous “seagull wings”, there’s a a 8 cylinder engine capable of delivering 306 horsepower. Car-like performance F1 from the same era.

For most enthusiasts, the most expensive cars in the world will remain unattainable dreams. This is also why they take on even more charm and higher prices.

