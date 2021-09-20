Vaccinated Dutch people will soon be welcome in America again. In November, the travel ban for most Europeans will be lifted, the White House announced.











US travel rules will change in a few weeks. Restrictions for specific countries will be removed, and foreign travelers who can present a vaccination certificate before boarding will be allowed to fly back to the US from “early November,” confirmed Jeff Zients, the White House pandemic coordinator.

Travelers must also show a negative corona test of no more than three days old. Airlines will be required to share passenger contact information so that U.S. authorities can ask the visitor about any symptoms after arrival.

It is still unclear which vaccines and which vaccination certificates the US will accept. AstraZeneca, a vaccine that is widely administered in the Netherlands and the rest of Europe, is not used in the US. The US Medicines Authority has not yet approved it. The World Travel and Tourism Council, an association representing the global travel industry, fears AstraZeneca will not be recognized at the US border. That would mean that Europeans who have been injected with this vaccine still cannot enter the US.

Due to the corona outbreak, then-President Trump closed the US borders to most travelers from Europe in March 2020. Anyone who has been in the Schengen zone in the past two weeks is not allowed to enter the US unless in possession of a US passport or permanent residence permit. It means that Dutch people with family in the US and some Dutch people living and working in the US have been separated from family for a year and a half.

The restrictions aroused increasing resentment in Europe. Vaccinated Americans have been welcome in Europe for months. From Mexico, Colombia or Serbia there were virtually no restrictions on travelers who want to go to the US, while the vaccination coverage is lower there. European diplomats have been pushing for easing in Washington in recent months. “Traveling internationally is critical to connecting with families and friends, to fueling small and large businesses, and to promoting open exchange of ideas and culture,” US head of the fight against coronavirus Jeff Zients now acknowledged.

