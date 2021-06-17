European markets closed without a single sign, but mostly falling on Thursday. Investors were weighing the Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday afternoon, in which officials signaled that US interest rates could rise in 2023, not more in 2024, and also monitored a reading of consumer inflation in the euro area. In addition, stocks in the energy sector in general were under pressure, in a negative journey for oil.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.12% at 459.33 points.

The Fed maintained monetary policy, as expected, but officials adjusted projections, pointing to an interest rate hike earlier than previously expected. Bank of America says BC President Jerome Powell may signal more explicitly the start of withdrawal from bond purchases in September, but already sees yesterday’s meeting as a step in that direction. Analysts believe that the rise in interest rates may come even earlier than projected today by the leaders.

On the European indicator agenda, the euro zone’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 2% in May, year-on-year, after rising 1.6% in April. The result came in line with expectations.

The target of the European Central Bank (ECB) is almost 2%, but the expectation is that prices lose steam ahead. For Danske Bank, the ECB is unlikely to change monetary policy in the next two years. Pantheon, on the other hand, notes that, in the context of the European economic recovery, the CPI core should show volatility in the next three to six months.

On the London Stock Exchange, the FTSE 100 index closed down 0.44%, at 7,153.43 points. The oil company BP retreated 1.49% and the UK Oil & Gas yielded 2.78%.

In Frankfurt, the DAX index rose 0.11%, to 15,727.67 points, against the majority. Among the most traded securities, Deutsche Bank rose 0.16%, Steinhoff advanced 2.46% and E.ON lost 1.00%.

The Paris Stock Exchange also outperformed, up 0.20%, at 6,666.26 points, with Crédit Agricole advancing 0.38% and Société Générale, 0.99%.

On the Milan Stock Exchange, the FTSE MIB index retreated 0.21% to 25,713.60 points. In the energy sector, ENI dropped 1.04% and Enel dropped 1.63%.

In Madrid, the IBEX 35 index dropped 0.07% to 9,195.90 points, with Santander down 0.06% and Banco de Sabadell, 1.21%, among the most traded securities.

On the Lisbon Stock Exchange, the PSI 20 index closed down 0.83%, at 5,181.95 points.

See too

+ Thrombosis after vaccination with AstraZeneca: What are the symptoms and how should it act?



+ Assistance: Government advances payment of the third installment; see the calendar

+ Check out 5 precautions to take when selling a car



+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Ex-thumb is run over after meeting Bolsonaro

