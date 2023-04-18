Home page World

A bride in Scotland wanted to celebrate her hen party. But the hope for a lavish party quickly turned into deep disappointment.

Glasgow – Ideally, a wedding should be one of the most beautiful experiences in a bride’s life. But even the part that came before the actual wedding disturbed a woman from Great Britain. The part that is actually all fun and not serious about the life of marriage: the hen party.

At the “Hen Party”, as the big party before the actual wedding is called, their nightmares came true. The Scottish bride sums up the disastrous evening to the British tabloid The Sun together: “I had my hen party on a Saturday night and it was an absolute disaster. Hardly anyone showed up. And then I decided to go home at 9:30 p.m..” By the way, a woman in Moscow also got married – but her lover is not human.

Bride completely distraught: “I felt so lonely and irrelevant”

The low point was therefore reached at 9:00 p.m., when the company was only three. That’s when she officially ended the party. Especially when compared to other parties, their celebration was a terrible disappointment: “My rock bottom was when I was sitting by myself and looking around and seeing other groups of friends celebrating – and I sat there embarrassed in my hen party clothes and feeling so irrelevant and lonely. That was the most embarrassing moment of my life.”

A bride experienced her personal nightmare even before the wedding. (Iconic image) © agefotostock/Imago

The bride-to-be had actually made enough preparations and invited many close friends. But the sad gathering of the guests was extremely limited. Apart from one customer at work, only her mother, mother-in-law, their underage daughters and her aunt were present.

“We were supposed to meet up with about a dozen of my friends in town,” said the Scot, “but most didn’t show up so it was just me, my maid of honor, bridesmaid and my client.”

Scotland: Bride ponders wedding cancellation after bachelorette party

She feels “hurt” because some of these girls were considered “very close friends” of hers and “I didn’t expect to be so brutally rejected without notice.” She admits the failure left her deeply disturbed. The devastated bride-to-be now also fears some guests will not show up on her wedding day – which is just seven weeks away. “I’m seriously considering canceling the whole thing and just eloping to avoid the fear of people letting them down again,” she said.

Some users on social media encouraged her, but also criticized her friends: “Unfortunately, people show their true colors when a wedding is imminent,” it says, and: “There’s really no excuse for your ‘friends ‘ let you down like that.” Speaking of marriage and marriage: when a man wants to donate a kidney to his wife, he learns the unbelievable: the two are said to be related to each other. The doctor suspects that the two are half-siblings. (cgsc)