By Lisaandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The public consultation carried out by the Ministry of Health showed that most of the nearly 100,000 people who responded to the document are against the request for a medical prescription for vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years, but the guidelines prepared by the folder maintain the request, according to the secretary of Confronting Covid, Rosana Melo.

“The majority agreed with the fact that vaccination is not mandatory and that children with comorbidity are prioritized; most were against the obligation of medical prescription in the act of vaccination”, informed Melo at the opening of a public hearing on childhood vaccination.

The use of Pfizer’s vaccine, at a reduced dose, for the age group from 5 to 11 years old, was authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on December 16th. However, President Jair Bolsonaro’s resistance to vaccination has caused the ministry to create obstacles to immediate implementation, including a public consultation without scientific and safety criteria, and a public hearing, which takes place on Tuesday.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, reaffirmed that vaccines will be available in the country in the second half of this month. In an interview this morning, Queiroga said that this week a schedule for the arrival of childhood vaccines will be released.

Despite the consultation and the hearing, the ministry has already prepared a document with guidelines for the application of vaccines, which should have its final version released on Wednesday, and should keep the request for a medical prescription, even with the result of the public consultation. Likewise, the recommendation should be that the vaccine is not mandatory.

According to Melo, the ministry will also indicate that vaccination begins with children with disabilities or comorbidities, followed by children who live in homes where adults with comorbidities also live, and then by age group, starting with the 11 and 10 year age group.

Despite the ministry’s indication, the final decision on the requirements for vaccination is up to the States. Most have already decided that they will not ask for a prescription, and the National Council of State Health Secretaries (Conass) has advised that this requirement not be made.

Experts indicate that the requirement for a medical prescription ends up removing families who have difficulty accessing health care from vaccination.

The president of the Governors’ Forum, Wellington Dias (PT), from Piauí, informed this Tuesday that the governors are preparing to distribute the vaccines within 48 hours after arriving in the States, and the forecast is that the doses will be in Brazil in 10 of January.

The governors want to start vaccinating before school returns in late January. However, when asked about this need, the Health Minister said that this is not a concern.

“Vaccination is not about classes,” said Queiroga.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?