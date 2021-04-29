Recently, the issue of the 30% percentage of profit that most digital stores obtain from the products sold has been very present, especially since the recent controversy of the Epic Games and Apple trial.
Today, in the ninth annual survey of The Games Developers Conference (GDC), one of the numerous data obtained reports that Most developers don’t think that Steam deserves the 30% profit it receives from the sales of every video game sold through its store.
More than 3,000 workers in the video game industry were surveyed, of which as many only 3% of them said that the 30% of profits that Steam takes from the sales of their games is really justified. By asking this same question in last year’s survey, the results were only slightly higher, with 6% of respondents agreeing with it. Perhaps due to the recent controversy, some developers may have rethought the issue, leading to this decline in advocates of this policy.
To conclude, it is important to highlight how some companies have already reduced, at least situationally, this percentage. Epic games only charge 12% in their store, Google Play will reduce them from 30% to 15% for the first million benefits obtained annually by each developer and Apple has also reduced it to 15% for developers who do not reach a million dollars in benefits. In the case of Steam, quite the opposite of the other companies mentioned in this paragraph, they have reduced this percentage for developers whose video game generates millions of dollars in profits.
With all this data on the table, perhaps it is increasingly difficult to justify that Steam deserves the 30% of benefits that it continues to take from the vast majority of games it sells, especially when emphasizing that hoy, Microsoft has announced that it will reduce its percentage to a very low 12% in its store.
