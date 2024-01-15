Today is Blue Monday. It would be the most depressing day of the year. Readers asked plenty of questions about this day and asked for solutions to depressed feelings. Healthcare reporter Josselin Gordijn was looking for answers. “You can definitely feel the influence of Blue Monday; you will see evidence for the feeling attached to it,” says psychologist Jean-Pierre van de Ven.

