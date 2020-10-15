Washington / Brasilia: The United States and Brazil have suffered the most deaths due to the Corona epidemic in the past. In both countries, 967 and 716 corona infectives lost their lives respectively. Earlier every day, the highest death figures were coming in India. But now in India, Corona’s havoc seems to be under control, although most cases are still being reported in India every day.

In the United States, the most affected by Corona, 58 thousand cases have been reported in the last 24 hours while 967 people have died. At the same time, in the third most affected country Brazil, 26 thousand new corona have been infected and 716 people have died. In the last 24 hours in both countries, more than 85 thousand cases have been reported and 99 thousand people have also been cured.

Total infection and mortality

The number of corona virus patients in America increased to 81 lakh 48 thousand by 15 October morning, out of which 2 lakh 21 thousand 840 people have died. 73 lakh people have been infected in India and out of these one lakh 11 thousand people have lost their lives. At the same time, the total number of infected people in Brazil is more than 51 lakh, more than one lakh 51 thousand people have died here.

Active case and recovery rate

So far 52.78 lakh people have been cured in America. There are 26 lakh 49 thousand active cases here, meaning that these people are still infected with the virus. The recovery rate in India is 87 percent, that is, out of a total of 73 lakh infected, 63 lakh 80 thousand people have been cured. There are more than 8 lakh 13 thousand active cases in India, they are being treated in the hospital. At the same time, in the third most affected country of the world, Brazil has 4 lakh 20 thousand active cases and the number of people recovered is about 46 lakh.

The corona infection may be spreading rapidly, but it is no longer fatal. The corona virus that spreads worldwide will soon be eradicated. Scientists of many countries have claimed that this virus is becoming increasingly vulnerable. In the beginning of the epidemic, its infection was as deadly as it is now.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. In terms of maximum recovery, the number one is occupied. It is at number three in terms of maximum death. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

