All countries that had stopped financing the UN agency for Palestinian refugees They have resumed it as of today, with the exception of United States and the United Kingdomand the latter country is considering resuming it, explained this Friday the general commissioner of the same UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini.

At the end of the Donors Conference held in New YorkLazzarini explained that the donations received up to this Friday allow the agency to continue operating until the end of September, when this morning they only arrived until the end of August.

Shortly before the start of the UNRWA Donors Conference within the UN, Slovenian Foreign Minister, Tanja Fajon, who appeared at the door of the Security Council together with dozens of ambassadors, encouraged other countries to sign this initiative at any time to support UNRWA “in these urgent and difficult times.”

UNRWA, which before the war provided education, health and other social services to two-thirds of Palestinians in Gaza, entered into a serious crisis last January, when Israel accused 12 of its members of participating in the Hamas terrorist attacks of October 7.; as a result, major donors froze their funding.

My call is: protect UNWRA, its staff, its mandate, including with funds.

In the following months, Israel’s rhetoric against the Palestinian agency grew: it went so far as to say which employed “450 terrorists” in Gazaor that 17% of its 30,000 employees were actually members of Hamas.

In the absence of Israel providing evidence of its accusations, most countries have resumed their funding, but not the United States, which has even voted in Congress to suspend all funding contributions until at least March 2025.

UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres – also targeted by Israel for its alleged pro-Palestinian bias – paid tribute at the opening of the conference to “the men and women of UNRWA who courageously continue their work as best they can, under impossible conditions and in the midst of their own grief.”

Because – Guterres recalled – 195 UNRWA members have died as victims of Israeli bombings, “the highest number of personnel killed in the history of the UN”, but in addition those who continue working “are the target of increasingly violent protests and virulent disinformation campaigns”.

Guterres made clear, as he has done so many times, that the UN “is the backbone of humanitarian operations in Gaza,” and that “without the necessary support and funding to UNRWA, Palestinian refugees lose a critical lifeline and the last ray of hope for a better future.”

“There is no alternative to UNRWA,” the head of the UN told member countries on Friday, in a dramatic appeal to prevent the collapse of the agency for Palestinian refugees, which only has money until August to help nearly 2 million people affected by the war in Gaza.

“My call is: protect UNRWA, its staff, its mandate, including with funds,” because its work is “one of the great factors that brings hope and stability to a troubled region,” urged the UN Secretary General.

UNWRA has received less than 20% of the $1.2 billion for its emergency humanitarian operations until the end of the yearas well as for other requests for help for Syria, Lebanon and Jordan, Lazzarini recalled.

According to the UN, 96% of the population in Gaza is in a “food emergency or catastrophic situation” and two million are, according to Lazzarini, in a “living hell”.