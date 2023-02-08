How the Eagles defend Mahomes and Kelce will be one of the X Factors in the Super Bowl. WoraTwo people who watch the Eagles and Chiefs closely every week have told us what else they think will matter: Gerald Nassheuer, longtime Eagles fan and co-founder of the “Philadelphia Eagles Fanclub Germany eV”, for whom he also participated a podcast, as well as Mika Faierson, also a long-time Chiefs fan and operator of the Twitter channel “German Arrowheads”, which serves as a contact point for Chiefs fans in Germany and has almost 2000 followers.