Insects. Most children are terrified of it. But Efraïm Baaijens found them fascinating even as a youngster. Their legs, wings, but above all: their compound eyes, consisting of sometimes thirty thousand separate partial eyes. With his macro lens, the now 16-year-old hobby photographer from Nieuw-Beijerland gets as close as possible to it. To share those wonderful headlines on Instagram a little later.

