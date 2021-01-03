India is moving ahead very fast in the case of population explosion. India’s neighboring country, China, may be the first in terms of population, but in a special case, India has left China behind on the occasion of New Year. It is being told that on January 1, around 60 thousand children have been born in India, while China is seen far behind this figure.

Most children born in India

In fact, according to UNICEF data, a total of 59,995 children were born in India on the beginning of this year on January 1. In China, only 35,615 children were born on this day. In this way, India was ranked first in terms of birth of children on the occasion of New Year.

More than 3 lakh children born worldwide

According to the figures of UNICEF report, more than 3 lakh 71 thousand children have been born worldwide on January 1 this year. According to the report, 52 percent of these children have been born in only 10 countries. In which India is at the forefront with the birth of close to 60 thousand children. At present, India is far behind its previous year’s record. It has been told in the report that on January 1, 2020, around 68 thousand children were born in India.

China second and Pakistan fourth

According to the report at present, on January 1, a total of 59 thousand 995 children have been born in India, 35 thousand 615 children in China, 21 thousand 439 children in Nigeria and 14 total 161 children in Pakistan. Along with this, it is being told in the report that the average age of children born this year will be up to 84 years, while this year about 140 million children will be born.

