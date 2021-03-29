It would be a major blow for Mallorca but most Britons have thrown in the towel over summer holidays, according to research over the weekend.

More than two-thirds of people – 68% – have not booked any summer holiday this year, and most of those who have fear they may have to cancel or rearrange, according to the latest Opinium poll for the Observer.

According to a report in The Guardian over recent days, government ministers have gone out of their way to dampen down public expectations about foreign breaks, saying they believe it is “extremely unlikely” that overseas holidays will be permitted in the near future because of the dangers of people returning with coronavirus variants to the UK.

The Balearic government desperately wants to welcome British tourists this summer.