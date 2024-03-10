We take a look at the most beautiful French cars ever made.

Saw it a few weeks ago @machielvdd something very beautiful on his screen: a Facel Vega. Machiel is stimulated by beautiful body shapes (and colors). The Facel Vega in question made him completely happy. He walked through the editorial office, looking for freshly filled cakes to hand out to his colleagues.

Most beautiful French cars ever built

But he asked a very important question: is this the most beautiful French car ever made? That's why we delved into the history books for a moment. Then came long afternoon sessions during which we consulted fanatically.

Photo credit: beautiful Facel Vega by @joosstra via Autoblog Spots.

Eventually the list below emerged. It is a top 10 in which we have looked at the most beautiful model they have ever made for each brand. This is to prevent only Facels from being included.

We have positioned these models in a very dictatorial manner to create a top 10. Of course you may have much better suggestions yourself that would also have fit in. You can of course mention them in the comments!

10. Renault Laguna Coupé (X91)

2008

Of course there must be a Renault in it. The funny thing is that we couldn't actually think of many nice Renaults. Interesting Renaults? Of course. Special? Also. Iconic? Absolute. But only really beautiful? That is why we arrive at the Renault Laguna Coupé. The third generation Laguna was a typical French sedan with a large overhang and short, high rear.

It only became really beautiful with the Coupé variant. And yes, there were more than a few subtle hints at the Aston Martin DB9. But is that bad? If your girlfriend looks too much like Julianne Moore, you're not going to complain, are you?

9. Matra-Simca Bagheera

1973

They could build special cars at Matra. Fun fact: Jean Graton thought of Matra when thinking of the Vaillant brand in the comic books: special racing cars and quirky road cars. It doesn't get much more French. The Bagheera was built by Matra on behalf of Simca. Simca wanted to take advantage of the marketing opportunities (by putting Simca on Matra racing cars) and Matra in turn could use Simca's dealer network. Smart, right?

The special bodywork was designed by Jean Tropieux and later improved by Jacques Nochet. According to experts, the car was more beautiful than the Lancia Stratos and Dino GT4. It doesn't matter for this overview (it's about looks), but it is a shame that the Series I was only available with the 1.3 with double Webers. The Bagheera was not really fast.

8. Alpine GTA V6 Turbo Le Mans

1991

Yes, we can name the original A110 because it is a natural beauty, of course. But come on, the later Alpines only became more interesting and beautiful. The GTA came just before Alpine launched the A610. It got folding headlights and some other frills to make it look more modern than it was.

The GTA V6 Turbo prides itself on the fact that it is an '80s car that clearly has its roots in the '70s. The Le Mans is one of the last of the series. They received a body kit and extra wide wheel arches.

7. Mega Monte Carlo

1994

Connoisseurs still know the Mega Track. A gigantic off-road supercar, specially developed with the Arab market in mind. The Track was enormous, enormously capable, but also enormously heavy. The Mega Monte Carlo is a purebred supercar and supercars are beautiful in advance. In this case, they did not hesitate to fully embrace all the design trends of the 90s. So lots of round details and an aerodynamic appearance.

The Mega Monte Carlo started its career as an MCA and was supposed to become a Monegasque supercar. That plan did not go well after 5 units sold that were built from 1990 to 1992. Then a Georgian took over in 1993 to compete in Le Mans (which went hopelessly wrong). Then Mega (Aixam, of those microcars) the whole thing over.

6. Bugatti Type 51 Dubos Coupé

1931

In principle you can fill the entire list with Bugattis. Despite the fact that Ferrari is for many the most magical brand ever, it cannot even tie the laces of Bugatti. The French brand constantly pushed the boundaries. Of course the 57S Atlantique is a highlight, but today we highlight the Type 51 Dubos. The basis is a Type 51 racing car, but the then owner wanted to turn it into a road car.

So the car got mud flaps and headlights. A few years later, the Dubos company was allowed to put a unique body on it. A few years later the car was sold and the new owner turned it into an original racing car again. The car then remained in existence for 40 years, until the Type 51 was given the special Dubos coachwork again in 2000.

5. Venturi Atlantique

1994

In addition to Alpine, there was another French sports car manufacturer in the 80s and 90s: Venturi. An interesting detail is that both brands competed against Porsche and the entry-level Ferrari and that they both used the same PRV engine. The cars they made were all further developments of each other.

This does not always result in the most beautiful designs, but in the case of the Atlantique it does. The last series had beautiful fiberglass bodies that would not look out of place on a Ferrari. Yes, they were that beautiful. In fact, the car was somewhat reminiscent of the Ferrari 456GT and therefore belongs in the overview of the most beautiful French cars.

4. Facel Vega HK500

1959

Once again a brand that did not make it, despite the fact that they created special works of art. In fact, Facel Vega only existed for 10 years, but they accomplished a lot in that time! The most beautiful is the Face Vega HK500. The great thing about it is that it is an elegant GT, not a sports car.

The HK500 has a beautiful stately appearance. The details are also great, note the exhausts integrated into the bumper. Or those little taillights. The HK500 evolved further into the Facel Vega Facel II, which did not have the characteristic double headlights.

3. Peugeot 406 Coupé

1998

Yes, a fairly average car at number 3. And yes, we know, the carriage is Italian. Not only did Pininfarina design the 406 Coupé, the coach was also built there. Nice detail: the Coupés drive less well than the sedans due to their higher weight and less stiffness. But that is not important in this list, because it is one of the most beautiful cars ever designed.

There really isn't a line too many with this clean Peugeot. But it is certainly not a boring car. It is a very elegant car that approaches perfection. With the 3.0 V6 it was also a nice GT with excellent performance potential.

2. Talbot-Lago T26 GSL Coupé

1953

After the Second World War, Talbot-Lago tried to continue where it left off: making special, luxurious and prestigious cars. Ultimately it turned out that Talbot couldn't do that either, but they did do something after the war. The T26 GSL Coupé is a particularly beautiful highlight and one of the most beautiful French cars ever made.

GSL stands for Grand Sport Lounge and that is how you should view the car. Thanks to the inline six with 210 hp, the car was very fast, but not so sporty. The bodywork is of unprecedented beauty and exactly as it looks @jaapiyo I like to see it: a very long front and short back.

1. Citroen SM

There can only be one of the most beautiful French cars ever and that is simply the Citroën SM. SM stands for the masochistic attitude you must have towards garage bills. There are angles where the SM looks a bit strange. Especially in the photos. Even when you visit a classic car fair, you may think: “Is this really the most beautiful French car ever made?” But you have to see Robert Opron's masterpiece in real life. With natural light on it. Then suddenly it makes perfect sense. Not only is it a beautiful and elegant car, but also a very original one. It can only be a large, luxurious Citroën.

With the Citroën C6, the French brand managed to recapture some of that magic. And there can be four of you in it! By the way, convertibles and sedans were also made by a coachbuilder (Opera), but to ensure that those models were 'correct', they asked Robert Opron to design them. The Citroën SM is not only the most beautiful French car ever built, but also one of the coolest, most original and most unique.

As said, nothing is as personal as taste. So if you passionately agree with us: let us know! You are of course welcome to nominate even more beautiful French cars in the comments!

