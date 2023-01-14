Home page World

Sina Alonso Garcia

After the success of the former Aldi cashier Elaine Victoria, who became a successful influencer thanks to a TikTok video, a Lidl cashier now also wants to know. In her clips, she gives everything to become as famous as her role model.

Stuttgart – It’s a story like a fairy tale: A TikTok video made the former Aldi cashier Elaine Victoria famous almost overnight. She has now given up her job at the discounter and is earning her money as a successful influencer. 1.5 million users follow her on TikTok, her dance video alone in the Aldi branch was viewed 38.5 million times (as of January 10). Now the “most beautiful Aldi saleswoman”, as she is called by her fans, apparently has competition: TikTokerin Laura, too Lidl works at the checkout, now wants to get started on social media and is openly emulating her role model – the “Aldi girl”.

The Lidl seller recently uploaded a video to her TikTok channel “lauragkn” that shows her sitting at the checkout. She writes: “I just can’t believe that after six years I’m still sitting here and Elaine is now an influencer simply because of a TikTok.” The clip is underlined with the song “Wild” by Jessie J, who is also in the breakthrough video of the Aldi girl could be heard. “I want too,” Laura admits under the video and wishes she had “already posted her vlogs at the age of nine”. Although her role model is still clearly superior to her with 1.5 million followers, Laura’s 38,300 followers are quite impressive.

Aldi-Girl vs. Lidl-Girl: First fans gather under Lidl-Laura’s video

In fact, the “Lidl girl”, as Laura now calls herself in her TikTok bio, is well on the way to building on the success of her idol. After all, your video already has six million views (as of January 10) and has already received a lot of encouragement. “I never understood the hype at Aldi-Girl, but I’m in here,” writes one of her fans. “What Aldi can do, Lidl has been doing for a long time,” agrees another. “Such a beauty,” says a follower. “We have to let this go viral. The nicer people work at Lidl anyway.”

TikToker Laura (right) emulates her role model, the successful influencer and former Aldi saleswoman Elaine. © TikTok/elaine.victoria/lauragkn (photomontage BW24).

Becoming so famous with social media that the old job becomes superfluous – Lidl-Laura seems to be dreaming of that. With Elaine Victoria, meanwhile, everything happened very quickly. Barely four weeks after her viral clip the trained retail clerk gave up her job at Aldito fully focus on her new career as an influencer. The 20-year-old is now also in a relationship with YouTube star Jamal Edin El-Bahri (25), aka JamooTV.

Elaine’s story shows: Anyone who has a likeable charisma and hits the right nerve in the TikTok community at the right time – a dancing Aldi saleswoman was still completely new at the time – can make a career on the Internet almost overnight. In any case, Elaine Victoria made millions of people’s day with her happy dance at the Aldi checkout, as the comments show. “I love this video – don’t ask me how many times I’ve watched it,” admits a fan. Although Laura can only dream of Elaine’s number of views, she is at least well on the way to influencer heaven.