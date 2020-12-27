Radhey: Your most wanted brother Salman Khan’s fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his ‘Radhey’. The film was to be released on Eid 2020. The film could not be released due to Corona. However, it is expected that Salman will complete the commitment of his Eid release in 2021. The film will also feature Disha Patni, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff along with Salman Khan.

Lal Singh Chadha Aamir Khan’s films are eagerly awaited by cinema lovers. This is because Mr. Perfectionists do select films and their films come after a long gap. Many pictures related to the shooting of his film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ have increased the excitement of the people. A remake of Tom Hanks’ film Forrest Gump, the film is expected to be released by Christmas next year.

Brahmastra Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra’ has been in the news for a long time. According to reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor grew closer during the shooting of the film. Made in a budget of more than 300 crores, this film was to be released in May this year. Due to Corona, it was extended till December this year. It is now expected that the film will be released in 2021.

83 Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer The film is also in the headlines since the announcement. The movie is based on the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife Romi. The film was to be released in April 2020. According to reports, it will now be released in March 2021.

Suryavanshi People are eagerly waiting for the release of the film ‘Suryavanshi’ made under the direction of Rohit Shetty. Its starcast is very strong. Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan will be seen in the movie. The film is expected to release on March 27.

field The posters of Ajay Devgan starrer ‘Maidan’ have aroused curiosity in the minds of his fans. The film is directed by Anil Sharma. The film is a biopic of Saeed Abdul Rahim, the coach and manager of the Indian National Football Team.

Ruhi Afjana Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer The film is a horror comedy. Sushant’s co-star Varun Sharma is also in an important role in ‘Chichhore’ in the film. The film was released on 5 June 2020. It is now expected to be released in 2021.

The year 2020 was filled with disappointment for the film goers in Sinhalem. However, it can be considered a tremendous year for the OTT platform. The release of many was postponed if many films could not be shot due to Corona. The new year is about to come and with things becoming normal, cinematographers are eagerly waiting for some films. Here is the list of the much awaited Bollywood films of 2021 …