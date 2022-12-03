Mexico. – The new year of 2023 It will come loaded with many premieres in the world of cinema, since, since 2022, the promotions of the new releases of different films that will reach movie theaters have been revealed and marked a before and after of a new era, which, surely the films will be a success.

That is why, here in Debate we gave ourselves the task of searching in detail what are thes most anticipated movies of 2023 together with the essential information of the cast, release date and more.

We recommend you read:

scream

This new film of the horror genre that It will be released from March 6 and 10. of 2023 and will tell the story of the survivors of the Woodsboro massacre in 2022 and how they try to continue with their lives after moving from their hometown. This new adaptation of Scream belongs to the sixth installment of the sequel to Scream 2022. For what it will tell about a distribution refined with internationally renowned actresses such as Jenna Ortega (Wendesday), Courtney Cox, Gale Wheaters, Melissa Barrera Hayden Panettiere, Mason Gooding, etc.

john wick

john wick movie will be released in theaters from March 4 – 24, 2023 and the plot will deal with the legendary retired assassin, who once again returns to action driven by an uncontrollable quest for revenge. Having to fight bloodthirsty killers on his tail, John will have to push his skills to the limit if he wants to make it out alive this time. And according to Google this new adaptation will consist of a cast starring Keanu Reeves, Rina Sawayama, Bill Skarsgard, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Natalia Tena, etc.

We recommend you read:

Super Mario Bros

The film based on the Nintendo video games will be released on March 31 and in it the story of the adventures of the two brothers Mario and Luigi to save Princess Peach who was captured by the evil King Bowser will be retracted. The cast of the voice of the characters will be in charge of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, etc.

Guardians of the Galaxy: VoL. 3

The Premiere of the new movie by Marvel Studios will be May 5, 2023 and so far there are high expectations on the part of the fans since the first trailer for the film has recently been revealed and everything seems to indicate that the return of Peter Quill will be evident by endless missions that he must complete to defend his allies after the loss of Gamora. And the cast will consist of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dava Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, etc.

Other most anticipated films of 2023 with their respective release dates are;

Fast X (Fast and Furious 10) – May 19

The Little Mermaid – May 26

Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse (Spider-Man: A New Universe 2) – June 16

The Flash – June 23

Indiana Jones 5 – June 30

Barbie – July 21

The Marvels – July 28

The Exorcist – October 13

Wonka – December 15