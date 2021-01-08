Most Americans spoke in favor of the current US President Donald Trump leaving his post early. Reported by Reuters with reference to a survey conducted by the agency in cooperation with the analytical company Ipsos.

According to the study, 14 percent of US residents are in favor of removing Trump through impeachment proceedings. 30 percent of Americans supported the option of removing the head of state in accordance with the 25th amendment to the US Constitution on the inability of the president to fulfill his duties. Thirteen percent of those polled believe Trump should voluntarily leave office.

It is noted that 80 percent of respondents condemned the actions of citizens who broke into the Capitol. Only 12 percent of Americans expressed support for them.

Earlier it was reported that the majority of American voters saw the storming of the Capitol, which took place on January 6, a threat to democracy. According to a poll by the Internet company YouGov, 93 percent of Democrats considered the incident a threat to democracy, and a majority of neutral voters joined them – 55 percent. However, only 27 Republicans supported their opinion.

On January 6, a rally of supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, who did not recognize the results of the November vote, which resulted in the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president, ended with the storming of the Capitol building and clashes with the police. Five people were killed, dozens were detained.