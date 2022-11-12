CNN: 67% of voters do not want Biden to be re-elected for a second presidential term

The majority of Americans who voted in the midterm elections to the US Congress opposed the incumbent head of state, Joe Biden, to run for a second presidential term. About it informs CNN columnist Chris Sillitsa.

According to the national exit poll, 67 percent of voters who voted in the last election said they did not want Biden to participate in the presidential race, which will take place in 2024. Only 30 percent of respondents supported his nomination, writes Sillitsa. He pointed out that 90 percent of Americans who identify themselves as Republican supporters spoke out against Biden’s re-election. Among Democrats, 38 percent of those polled share this opinion, the publication says.

The reason for this attitude of the Americans is the advanced age of the current American leader, explains Sillitsa. In November, he will turn 80 years old, and after the presidential election he will be 82 years old. Accordingly, by the end of a potential second term, Biden will be 86 years old.

Earlier, the head of the United States announced his intention to make a final decision on his candidacy for a second term in early 2023. “I think everyone wants me to run, but we’ll discuss that,” Biden said.