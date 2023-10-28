PRo-Iranian militias have attacked a base used by US troops in Syria, according to activists. Heavy explosions were heard on Friday evening and fire then broke out, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The US base “Green Village”, where US troops are stationed at the Omar oil field in the eastern province of Dair as-Saur, was the target of the attack. Nothing was initially known about possible victims or damage.

Heavy explosions were also heard near the Charab al-Jir base in the northeast, the observatory said. Pro-Iranian militias, which had already claimed responsibility for an attack with two rockets there on Wednesday, were also suspected to be behind this attack.

Since the start of the Gaza war, pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria have claimed about two dozen attacks, primarily targeting bases used by US troops. According to its own statements, the USA recently responded in eastern Syria with air strikes on facilities used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and their allies.

Because of the Gaza war, which began with the attack on Israel by the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas on October 7th, the security situation in the entire region is tense. As a deterrent, the USA has deployed additional weapons systems as well as warships and air force squadrons to the eastern Mediterranean. Hamas is part of a number of militant groups that Iran supports in the region, including with weapons and financial support.