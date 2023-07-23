Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/23/2023 – 11:50 am Share

The five most absent parliamentarians from the Chamber of Deputies were absent, on average, from one out of every five plenary sessions of the House in the first half of this year. The leader of the ranking is federal deputy Junior Lourenço (PL-MA), who did not even present a bill in 2023 or in the previous term.

Of the 56 sessions, Lourenço missed 15 without giving a reason. March was the month chosen by the parliamentarian to concentrate the highest number of absences this year – there were 10. He did not attend the sessions from the 14th to the 30th.

As a result of the two weeks away from Brasilia, he lost R$16,372.22 of his earnings as a deputy when he received his salary in April. Currently, a deputy earns BRL 41,650.92.

According to the internal regulations of the Chamber, each unjustified absence of a deputy in a deliberative plenary session results in a fine of 1/30 of the salaries and bonuses of the parliamentarians.

As a result of the 15 absences, Lourenço also failed to vote on important bills, such as the proposal aimed at equalizing wages between men and women, which was approved in the House and Senate. He also did not vote on the provisional measure on taxation of companies doing business abroad.

For the PL, it was not such an absence. Lourenço is one of the party’s parliamentarians who usually vote with the government. On tax reform and the fiscal framework, for example, he was against the party’s orientation and voted in favor of the proposals.

Head of the Health Commission, Lourenço did not participate in a single collegiate meeting – there were 18 consecutive absences until he left the group. At the moment, in addition to not presenting a bill and being the most absent deputy, he is not part of one of the 30 thematic groups that exist in the Chamber. When contacted, Lourenço did not respond to the report’s questions.

Unlike plenary activities, committee absences do not generate fines for parliamentarians. “This type of behavior is a profound disrespect for voters, for society,” said Roberto Livianu, president of Instituto Não Accept Corruption.

Gustinho Ribeiro (Republicanos-SE) was another parliamentarian who took advantage of the month of March to take an informal recess. He accumulated 13 absences and was absent from all sessions held between the 7th and 27th of that month.

Coincidentally, his wife, Hilda Ribeiro, mayor of Lagarto (SE), went on vacation on the 7th. She took 20 days off. “I’m going to take a little break. I’m going to pay attention to my family, I’m going on a trip with my son and my husband”, said Hilda, in a video published in March.

Gustinho returned to participate in deliberative sessions on March 28, exactly 21 days after he started not to attend parliamentary activities. Gustinho’s hiatus of absences made him absent in the week that the Chamber allocated votes on projects in defense of women.

One of which he did not vote for, for example, determines the summary granting of protective measures to women upon complaint to any police authority or through written allegations.

The deputy also did not vote for a project that guarantees rights to pregnant federal deputies. Gustinho’s successive absences earned him R$ 16,372.22 in salary deductions. When contacted by the report, Gustinho did not respond.

“It is regrettable. They have vacation time. What is their difference in relation to other workers?” asked political scientist Sérgio Praça, a professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). “Does not make sense. I think that if someone wants to be a federal deputy, it is precisely to participate in decisions and votes on projects, issues that are important for the country.”

President of the Americanas Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry (CPI) and head of the House Financial Inspection and Control Committee, Gustinho is also one of the deputies most lacking in committees.

He did not justify 24 of his absences on the Audit Committee and missed important events, such as the visit of the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, to the collegiate. On the occasion, the member of the Lula government explained his work to the deputies, in a session marked by mockery and conflicts between the deputies.

He was also not present at the trip of the Minister of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), Vinícius de Carvalho, and the Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi in the same commission. Successive absences left him out of public hearings and group meetings.

More defaulters on commissions

Only four deputies are more absent than Gustinho in commissions in general: Professor Goreth (PDT-AP), with 37 absences; Fernando Coelho Filho (União-PE), 39 absences; André Fufuca (PP-MA), 46 fouls, and Felipe Francischini (União-PR), 48 fouls.

The parliamentarians on the list follow José Priante (MDB-PA), 11 absences; Acácio Favacho (MDB-AP), also 11 fouls; and Vicentinho Júnior (PP-TO), 10 absences.