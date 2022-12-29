There are practically two days left until the end of the year 2022, which is why large companies release the data on the most played games on the different platforms available. Added to this are the lists of the best adaptations of the year, where projects such as God of War Ragnarok Y Elden Ring.

However, there is also a dark side to the story, as there are certain games that were somewhat disappointing for fans, and while they are not bad as is, players have abandoned them in one way or another. So the page How Long To Beat made a list of the 10 titles that fell rapidly since they were released.

Here it is:

Most Retired Games of 2022 pic.twitter.com/Z8KgSaeKVh — HowLongToBeat (@HowLongToBeat) December 29, 2022

1.- Two Point Campus

2.- Weird West

3.- V Rising

4.- Midnight Fight Express

5.- Metal: Hellsinger

6.- Scorn

7.- Nobody Saves from The World

8.- Sniper Elite 5

9.- Mario Strikers: Battle League

10.- Saints Row

The list that was shared clearly reflects that many of those games are short-lived, even exclusives like Mario Strikers They ended up there, and that’s because Nintendo doesn’t put as much effort into them as before. For his part, saints row It was quite expected by the fans, but by softening in terms of message, it ended up not liking many for leaving the essence.

Editor’s note: Wow, there are many games that disappointed, but at least that way companies will realize what needs to be improved, all in order to deliver higher quality things for the future.