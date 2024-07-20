Razgatlioglu doesn’t stop

The world championship leader once again knew no rivals Toprak Razgatliogluback in pole position at the end of the Most Superpole and with a gap of six tenths over his closest pursuers. The Turkish BMW driver, who had already achieved the record lap of the Czech track, further lowered his time in 1:30.046imposing an unsustainable pace as already seen in the last round at Donington.

Super Iannone

However, #54 was not without risk of a crash five minutes from the end, miraculously saving his bike on the inside kerb in turn 1. An episode that occurred with the Ducati GoEleven of Andrea Iannone behind him, another great protagonist of this Superpole. Despite never having ridden on this track before, and with the pain in his right forearm suffered in England that had forced him to retire, the former MotoGP rider still managed to finish in second positionwith Alex Lowes who completed the first row.

More difficulties for Bautista

An unmemorable session for the official Ducati, with Nicolò Bulega starting from the fourth position on the starting grid and with the reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista only 7th behind Danilo Petrucci. Superpole not positive for either Jonathan Reawho fell after five minutes (like Michael van der Mark) but managed to get back on track, finishing however only in 15th positionThe next appointment is Race 1, scheduled for 2:00 pm on both Sky Sport MotoGP which, in clear, on TV8.

Most 2024, Superpole: starting grid