Straight to the track

With Toprak Razgatlioglu’s great domination in the last Donington Round over, it’s already time for Superbike to get back on track this weekend for the sixth of the twelve seasonal events. From Great Britain we’ll move on to Czech Republic for the Round of Mosta circuit that welcomed this category for the first time in 2021 and which over the years has seen Jonathan Rea, Alvaro Bautista and Razgatlioglu himself on the top step of the podium.

Bautista to Most for redemption

Superbike will therefore conclude the first part of this season at a particularly favourable moment for the Turkish #54 of BMW, untouchable both at Donington and in the previous event at Misano, when he also obtained the pole position and a hat-trick of victories. It is clear that in the Czech Republic the Ducati will instead present itself with the primary objective of returning to victory, after a particularly complex weekend especially for the reigning world champion Baptiston the podium only in Race-1 and in third position.

TV channels

In Most it will therefore be possible to understand whether the last step before the summer break will be another opportunity to see Razgatlioglu back on top or whether there will be an actual redemption by the official Borgo Panigale team. The first signs could arrive during the Free Practice on Friday 19 July, on a track that will also see the Supersport class riders at work. Practice that, like the Superpole and the Races, will be broadcast by Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208), with the individual Races 1 and 2 also free-to-air on TV8. The same channel will also broadcast the Superpole Race, but in this case only on a delayed basis.

Round Most 2024, TV schedules

Friday 19th July

10.20am – Superbike, PL1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

11.20am – Supersport, Free Practice (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

3:00pm – Superbike, PL2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

4pm – Supersport Superpole (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Saturday 20th July

11:00 am – Superbike Superpole (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

2.00pm – Superbike Race-1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and TV8)

3.15pm – Supersport Race 1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Sunday 21st July

11:00 am – Superpole Race Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and delayed on TV8 at 1:00 pm)

2.00pm – Superbike Race 2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and TV8)

3.15pm – Supersport Race 2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)