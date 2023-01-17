Cyberpunk Edgerunners It was one of the best anime that 2022 left us and one of the reasons why it shone was its characters, such as David Martinez, Lucy and Rebecca, very present in fan art and cosplay.

Regarding the last one, he is someone who has caught the attention of fans. Although she is a support character, she managed to earn his appreciation. More than anything because of her personality, which reminds some of Harley Quinn from Batman.

Perhaps what helps a little to give that impression is Rebecca usually wears her hair in a pair of pigtails and the wild way she has to fight.

Facing her is almost certain death, as she shoots left and right with excellent aim. Without forgetting that she loves to laugh when she is fighting.

The cybernetic implants and enhancements he has go a long way in making him a nearly unstoppable force on the battlefield.

Rebecca had an interest in David, and when Lucy disappeared, she tried to get his attention. But in the heart of the protagonist of Cyberpunk Edgerunners there was only room for one woman.

Despite the above, Rebecca continued to support him in the most difficult moments of the anime. Otherwise, David Martinez would not have gotten as far as he did. As mentioned before and more, Rebecca’s cosplay is more or less popular among fans.

Rebecca recreated by Mossy Cosplay

The cosplay that we bring you of Rebecca from Cyberpunk Edgerunners is a contribution from cosplayer Mossy Cosplay (@mossy_cosplay). In this case, she decided to recreate this character with her hair down.

That happens in one of the anime sequences when he’s at home and he’s holding a gun. Various elements are present, such as the coloring of her hair as well as the marks on her body that remind us of a kind of tattoo.

The same can be said for the peculiar eyes, although it should be noted that they are not exactly the same. Perhaps the makeup could have been lighter and not so pronounced; in some parts it is too marked.

As for the outfit, it is similar to the one that can be seen in the series, a kind of black bikini. The weapon that the cosplayer carries complements what was mentioned before. On average it is an interesting job.

In addition to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners we have more anime information at EarthGamer.