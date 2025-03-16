03/16/2025



Agents of the Mossos d’Esquadra of the Criminal Investigation, Civil Guard and Police of Germany, within the framework of a joint device, have arrested six members of a Organized Groupspecialized in kidnappings, extortion, robberies, harassment, threats and murders. The arrests have been carried out in the towns of Hospitalet de Llobregat, Fuenlabrada, Tres Cantos and Germany.

The operation, point to the Catalan Police, has its origin in an incident that occurred in the past 2022, when there was a firearm attack against two people in a parking lot of Town of Ciempozuelos (Madrid). Upon the arrival of the Civil Guard agents, a person with gunshot wounds in the abdomen and arm was located. The aforementioned person ended up dying on August 16 because of the wounds, while his companion was only injured.

Detenim a Barcelona a Sicari per l'Assassinat consummat i a amptative d'Essassinat A Ciempozuelos (Madrid) L'Agost of 2022 I An Altra Temptative d'Essassinat a Cornellà de Llobregat the maig de l'Ey Passat DEVICIU CONCENT AMB @guardiacivil pic.twitter.com/uzxg8xlpon – Mossos (@Messos) March 16, 2025

The first investigations focused on the two victims, and could be verified through collaboration with the police of Peru that the murdered person was the leader of a criminal organization known in that country as “The cursed Bayóvar”, criminal organization established in the peripheral neighborhoods of Lima. In addition, she was involved in several homicides in the same country and for this reason she had fled in Spain to hide.

«During these initial investigations, the Civil Guard obtained images in which a Victims Surveillance. Thanks to the analysis of these images, together with other indications and witnesses that were at the scene, the research could be focused on the now detained, ”is added in the note.

After the murder in Ciempozuelos, the alleged material author of the facts and the alleged collaborators hid to avoid arrest. The suspicions of the researchers pointed out that the main ones involved had abandoned the Community of Madrid and could be hiding Out of Spain.

Almost two years later of the aforementioned facts, on May 17, 2024, an individual agreed to a Barbership located in Cornellà from Llobregat. The man entered the establishment with a firearm and shot at the worker who was at the time.

In the barbershop was the owner, a client and an salaried worker, who was the one who suffered the aggression. The author He fled in a skatewhile the victim, initially, moved to his home. Subsequently, he went to a medical center, which the police warned about the man’s wound on the shoulder caused by the firearm. The 43 -year -old victim accumulated about thirty police history.

As a result of the efforts, the Mossos obtained sufficient indications to prove that “the alleged material author of the facts had acted on commission” and that the events occurred were motivated by the fact that the victim “acted as a witness in the trial for the homicide of another person who was serving a sentence in a penitentiary center.” In addition, the alleged author of the shooting, together with two more collaborators, would have carried out previous surveillance of the place to commit the facts, as well as several stops to the vicinity of the victim’s home.

Thor Civil Guard for the events that occurred in Ciempozuelos. For this reason, a joint investigation agreement was established.

The Mossos d’Esquadra and the Civil Guard carried out parallel investigations to locate the material author of the facts, as well as the different collaborators involved in each of the aforementioned cases. The investigations led on January 21 to the detention in Hospitalet of the main investigation and material author of the facts.

On the other hand, the Civil Guard arrested two other people involved, one of them in Fuenlabrad Three songs as a cover -up of the same case. While the Mossos Det Hospitals two more collaborators who were involved in the murder attempt at Cornellà de Llobregat.

At the same time, through the international police cooperation bodies, information was received from police officers from Germany, France, Austria and Italywhich allowed to determine that another participant in the murder of Ciempozuelos, specifically the driver of the motorcycle used by the escape, resided in Germany. This was arrested on February 21 by the German police, following a European arrest and delivery order.