The pact achieved by the PSOE and Junts to transfer the competences in the matter of Immigration to Catalonia It contemplates increasing the troops of the Mossos d’Esquadra until 26,800 in 2032, but the truth is that the increase will be insufficient … Because the current template is “aged.” This is warned by agents unions, which confirm that with the passes to second activity and retirement, the real figure will remain close to the current one, despite the new promotions planned to continue completing its deployment. “Without effective we cannot assume immigration,” they argue.

Thus, although the Mossos host with satisfaction the assumption of new functions, they warn that they must be progressive or cannot guarantee a correct exercise of them, to the detriment of citizen security. «Are we prepared? Not right now», Says Albert Palacio, spokesman for USPAC, which indicates that between retirement and the possibility that agents go to administrative tasks and leave the street – among 57 and 65 years -” we may stay with 17,000 troops, less than now. “

«As a body, the new competitions are welcome, but you only need to see how we are now in regions, in Lleida or Gerona, With an aging templatewhere not only people are missing but also patrol cars, ”says Palacio. In September there will be a new promotion, but the incorporation of those who are still in the Institute of Public Security of Catalonia, some 1,500 agents, will be insufficient to cover future casualties.

In the same line that Palacio pronounces Imma Viaudes, its counterpart in another of the majority organizations, Sappol. “The agreement is positive, but it has to be done well and being realistic, since during all this period there will be hundreds of Mossos who will pass from the street to administrative tasks and many others are about to retire,” he says.

In the absence of any concretion on the materialization of the agreement, the pact between the government and the party of Carles Puigdemont contemplates that the Catalan police exercise competences by delegation – which does not transfer – in ports, airports “and other critical areas”, where They will reinforce security with the National Police and the Civil Guard. They will also be in charge of managing the Foreigner Internment Center (CIE) of the Free Zone, in Barcelona; and may expel those who have a prohibition of entry – and do not require file -; as well as tasks of prevention and persecution of trafficking and exploitation of human beings.

The problem posed by Mossos unions is that assuming new competencies with a diminished template can make “the safety system of Catalonia.” Viudes illustrates it with another example, the deployment of citizen security that the Catalan body assumed in 2006, in the case of the province of Barcelona and, two years later, in Tarragona. «We run the risk of doing things wrong, you have to be realistic», Defends.

To the lack of troops and even police vehicles are added “obsolete facilities”, and agents organizations provide even possible overcrowding at police stations when the incorporation of new promotions begins. Both SAP-FEPOL and the Mossos Syndicat (SME) celebrate that managing immigration, together with the State Security Forces and Bodies, is One more step in its deployment as a comprehensive police of Cataloniabut they warn that “strict” planning will be necessary before the assumption of these new competences.

Today, there are more than 7,500 body agents between 46 and 57 years, which will mean a medium -term rows. The risk, police organizations are verified, is that this assumption has an impact, with the subsequent “negative affectation”, on those competencies they already exercise. «Citizens cannot suffer the consequences of a bad forecast or of bad planning for the achievement of an objective, ”they underline.

Coordination

After the last Security Board, held in Catalonia Last December, it was the head of Interior, Núria Parlon, who subject the assumption of new powers to the increase in the template of the Mossos. It is now the agents themselves who emphasize that, despite the announced increase, the figures remain insufficient.

Another of the pending issues is to address the training that the police of the Catalan body will need to exercise the new functions. «You have to do a course, which Aena teaches. People are not prepared, ”they remember from USPAC. At the moment, the proposal of the law registered in Congress after the PSOE and Juns agreement is still pending approval, and, therefore, to specify its application and deadlines. «They are political decisions and we do what they order us. Of course, we hope to have the necessary human resources to be able to develop the work of a template that is already very saturated, ”summarizes David Miquel, spokesman for another Mossos union, SPC.

All the voices consulted regret, in addition, the criticisms of police and guards after the announcement. «We are not upset to work with other bodies. If there is no coordination, who ends up paying it is the citizen, ”says Viudes.