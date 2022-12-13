Mossad, unveiled the latest cable of the greatest Israeli spy Eli Cohen

It is an all-round mystery that surrounds Eli Cohen, one of the most famous Israeli spies, captured by the Syrians and executed almost sixty years ago in Damascus.

Uncertainties and controversies that start right from reasons of the capture, with historians still wondering if he was careless by sending too many messages that were eventually intercepted, or if it was his superiors who pressed too hard to let him out. They emerge though new details, on the occasion of the inauguration of a museum named after him in Herzliya: Mossad chief David Barnea revealed to the general public the content of the last telegraphic message by Cohen, arguing that there is no one to “blame” for its demise. “Its transmissions have simply been intercepted and triangulated by the enemy” he claimed, emphasizing that it happens even to the best and “he was.” In the message, the spy referred to a meeting between the then Syrian president Amin al-Hafez and the high military commands in the afternoon of January 19, 1965, just a little before being caught.

Mossad, still a mystery around the greatest Israeli spy Eli Cohen

Born in Alexandria of Egypt in 1924 into a Syrian Jewish family from Aleppo, Cohen left Egypt in 1957 for the Jewish state where he enlisted in Israeli intelligence and was chosen for what became one of the Mossad’s most notorious covert operations. After a period in Argentina, where he built the character of an enterprising Syrian entrepreneur heir to the wealth of an uncle, he moved to Damascus where he came into contact with the Syrian beau monde and became a well-known exponent of high society. For five years, ‘armed’ with a radio transmitter and a Morse code key, passed substantial information to 007so as to allow the Jewish state – even after its death in 1965 – to prevail over the neighboring Arab states in the Six Day War.

He came captured in Damascus on January 19 and hanged in the public square four months later. His story was recently brought to the small screen by actor Sasha Baron Cohen with a series for Netflix that has been very successful. Mystery also surrounds his burial: the location of his remains is unknown, the search for which the Russians would have dealt with in 2021 in the context of complex negotiations between the two neighbors mediated by Moscow. But the news, partially confirmed by then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was not followed by any breakthrough.

