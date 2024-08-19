Home policy

A Palestinian businessman was murdered in an assassination attempt in Istanbul. The whole thing raises many questions.

Istanbul – On Sunday evening, an attack on Palestinians took place in the Kagithane district of Istanbul. “On Sunday, August 18, 2024, at around 10:30 p.m., a foreign national named AK was killed in an armed robbery in our Kağıthane district, and his friend FM, a foreign national, was seriously injured. AK’s bodyguard, EK, was also wounded in the attack.” The man killed is said to have been the Palestinian businessman Anas Abdel Qadir, writes the online portal sworn in. The attack was recorded by security cameras. The victims were in a white car that was parked.

Hamas or Mossad – who is behind the attack?

The Turkish newspaper Hurriyet raises three questions in connection with the crime. “1. Is the Hamas involved? Is the Mossad involved? Who else (Editor’s note) committed the murder?” It is striking that the attack has received little attention in the country’s state media.

In December 2023, the Wall Street Journal about Israeli assassination plans against members of Hamas in the TürkiyeQatar and Oman. The newspaper had referred to the head of the Israeli domestic intelligence service Shin Bet, Ronen Bar. The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Israel had warned of “serious consequences” in such a case. Israel will then have to pay a “high price,” said the powerful man in Ankara.

Turkish Interior Minister arrests 33 alleged Mossad agents

Only on January 2, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported the arrest of 33 people. “33 suspects were arrested in Operation Mole,” Yerlikaya wrote on the online platform X. The raids were carried out in cooperation with the anti-terror police TEM and the secret service MIT. Yerlikaya also posted a video of the raids on X.

There have been repeated meetings in the past between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and representatives of Hamas. © IMAGO

According to the Turkish Interior Minister, Israeli intelligence has planned tactical actions such as tracking, stalking, attacking and kidnapping against foreign nationals staying in Turkey. After Turkish authorities found out about this, Yerlikaya said, they took action against it.

Türkiye remains a safe haven for Hamas

The involvement of Hamas in the attack cannot be ruled out either, as Turkey is considered a safe haven for the terrorist militia. There have been repeated meetings between Hamas and the Turkish president in the past. Most recently, Erdogan even invited the murdered Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniya, to parliament to give a speech.

Since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, the fronts between Israel and Turkey have hardened. Erdogan described Hamas as a liberation organization that defends its country and people. He compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler, who is committing genocide against the Palestinians. The Israeli government also did not tolerate the Turkish head of state’s words. The Israeli Foreign Minister, on the other hand, called Erdogan an “anti-Semitic dictator” on X.

Verbal exchange between Turkish and Israeli governments

“Erdogan, who has repeatedly carried out massacres of Kurds in Turkey and the region, accuses Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip. We are not like you. We are fighting against Hamas, your accomplices, who you host in Turkey and who enable you to commit massacres and murders. You should be silent and ashamed!” wrote Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on March 1 on X – in Hebrew and also in Turkish.

The father of the Palestinian who was killed assured Hürriyet that the attack had no political background. He and his family are Palestinians, but Israeli citizens. This also raises questions. After all, nothing is known about those responsible for the attack and the father can rule out a political motive just hours after the attack.

Assassination shows parallels to Jamal Khashoggi case

The case shows parallels to the case of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul. Khashoggi was murdered there in 2019 by 15 men flown in from Saudi Arabia and then dissolved in acid. The Saudis left Turkey immediately after their crime. The same is true now. Initial sources say that in this case too, the perpetrator or perpetrators are said to have left the country. However, the government has so far remained tight-lipped about details. In the Khashoggi case, Erdogan had promised clarification, but later reached an agreement with the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman – apparently in return for a billion-dollar arms deal. The Turkish public prosecutor’s office subsequently closed the investigation into the Khashoggi case. (erpe)