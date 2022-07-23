Returning to the world of Moss in Meta Quest 2 has been one of those experiences that makes your year. As fun and engaging as the original game, Moss Book 2 once again demonstrates the enormous potential of VR with a massive action-puzzle-platformer adventure that’s hard not to have a blast with.

I play with the glasses virtual reality less than I would like so when I have the pleasure of enjoying experiences as good as the one proposed by Moss Book 2, this feeling of “guilt” for not taking full advantage of them becomes even more intense. ‘Cause it’s getting into your magical fantasy world and feel that you are living something special; something that traditional platforms can hardly emulate. And that does not invent anything new at the level of puzzles and combat, but even so, with the new perspective offered by this technology, you experience it in such a different and unique way that it seems fresh and original. The grace is, as I say, in the perspective. to the lovely rat Quill you control her like in the big action adventures, puzzles and platforms, but instead of following her steps with a camera attached to her back, you do it from above like someone watching a beautiful diorama full of secrets and details hidden in plain sight.

That is why when you start to play you observe everything around you with the curiosity of a child, moving your head from here to there for the simple pleasure of “seeing what is hidden there”, behind that window, or behind that cave, or behind whatever you find along the way. And it’s a fascinating feeling that gives the game polyarc of a special charm. But the magic of Moss Book 2 lies not only in this perspective but in the role you play as a player. First, of course, by taking control of Quill; but also, as an observer (reader the game calls us), you must also interact with the stage to help your tiny ally either by hindering the enemies, or creating new paths with your Special powers. And this duality works like a charm with increasingly elaborate and surprising game situations that are hard not to have fun with.

We already told you about all this in the original analysis of Moss Book 2 on PlayStation VR, which I encourage you to read to know all the virtues and defects of the game, because in this article I will focus mainly on the version of Meta Quest 2 that I have already shown you. Advance, it works perfectly.

Another good excuse to have VR glasses

If you have already played Moss, you can get an idea of ​​what awaits you in this sequel, a more and better in every rule; but if this is not your case, I recommend that you go for it not only because it is a great adventure game, but mainly, because the story of Moss Book 2 is direct continuation of this So direct that it picks up right where the original abruptly left off. Since then, the virtual reality market has changed a lot with a great variety and amount of games and experiences that have taken good advantage of this technology, so I was very curious to see how Moss Book has done over the years. 2. The answer? If goods a very continuous sequel It is still such an enjoyable game that I can only recommend that you get hold of it. Also, unlike the PS VR version on PlayStation 4, the control system It responds perfectly at all times as the Meta Quest 2 controllers are more precise than the old Sony PS Move.

It’s hard not to smile like a child when, using the movement of your hands, you create a path of flowers out of thin air for Quill to dodge insurmountable obstacles; or you simply shake hands after an arduous battle. At this point, as my partner pointed out Alexander Pascual just a few months ago, combat it’s the least inspired part of Moss Book 2, which doesn’t mean it’s bad. It simply reinvents itself little throughout the adventure, which in the end causes these confrontations to fall into the repetitive. There are great situations like when you use enemies like a pool ball, using your hands to launch them at their allies… while using the stick and buttons, you avoid Quill suffering a crush death. It’s hilarious!

The combat is the least inspired part of Moss Book 2Each scenario has been created with extraordinary care. They are very varied among themselves, they are full of small details that will make you draw faces of astonishment, and in addition the game works smoothly, no slowdowns beyond some sporadic ones that I have noticed when I tried to “put my head” in areas of the stage that -it seems- were not prepared for it. And even knowing it I have done it over and over again because it is impossible to resist the charm of Moss Book 2 and its fantasy landscapes, especially when you see Quill walk with such naturalness. In this sense, in the case of the Meta Quest 2 version (formerly Oculus Quest), it is greatly appreciated that everything works in such a fluid and detailed way considering that there are no cables involved. You don’t need the PC! So more comfortable impossible.

This version of Meta includes a Latin Spanish dubbing but the truth is that I prefer the original work in English, because the narrator interprets the voices of all the characters present in the adventure with great taste, giving it that air of a fantasy story that has captivated me so much. With the PS4 game out now, and now Meta Quest 2, all we have to do is wait for the PlayStation VR2 version to see how Moss Book 2 works on Sony’s new platform.