130 million years ago, what is now Lebanon, at the other end of the Mediterranean, was very different. Then, that land was located in the northeast of Gondwana, one of the two supercontinents that existed, bathed by the Tethys Sea. Unlike its current Mediterranean climate and landscape, it was a region of tropical forests of auracarians or other conifers, such as the extinct Cheirolepidiaceae. The resin from one of these trees trapped two absent-minded mosquitoes and now, so long later, scientists have discovered that they sucked blood, something that only females do in current species. It’s a mystery why they stopped doing it.

Hematophagy is an evolutionary strategy that comes from ancient times. Everything indicates that millions of years ago some insects that fed on nectar, molasses or plant sap switched to another fluid, the blood of animals. In their mouth they had everything they needed: a long proboscis, with its hollow stinger, sharp denticular (saw-shaped) jaws and piercing appendages. Hematophagous fleas, for example, belong to a lineage that separated from another family, the mecopterids, which were and are nectarivorous. The biting insect par excellence, due to all the annoyances and potential dangers as a vector of diseases, is the mosquito, whose 3,500 known species belong to the Culicidae family. But unlike other blood-sucking insects, only females suck blood. For them, the proteins present in the bloodstream are the key to the start of laying their eggs. In fact, after the bite and ingestion is when the ovarian cycle begins. So if there is no blood, there is no new generation. The males do not bite, they limit themselves to the nectar. In fact, an experiment carried out a few years ago made male mosquitoes lick blood. In two or three days, They started to die as if they had been sprayed with insecticide.. But it was not always like this.

“These mosquitoes are the oldest that have been found and belong to a new subfamily that we created, the Libanoculex intermedius” Dany Azar, entomologist at the University of Lebanon

The new species of culicid discovered by a group of researchers was trapped in Lebanese amber about 130 million years ago. As one of the authors of the discovery, the entomologist from the University of Lebanon, Dany Azar, says, “these mosquitoes are the oldest that have been found and belong to a new subfamily that we created and that has a basal position among the Culicidae”. They have called him Libanoculex intermedius. Two of the specimens are males and, what is most intriguing, they have all the machinery described above: a long proboscis, sharp denticular jaws and piercing appendages, as detailed in the scientific journal Current Biology.

“Mosquitoes belong to my collection,” Azar says. “I discovered this material about 15 years ago and at first I thought it belonged to the Chaoboridae [mosquitos fantasma, que no pican], a sister group to the culicids. At that time I didn’t have a good microscope,” he admits. But during the covid pandemic he had time to review the specimens that he had at home (and that are now deposited in the Natural History Museum of the Lebanese university) trying to put some order in his collection. “I observed and prepared the specimens and was greatly surprised to see that they belong to the Culicidae. And my biggest surprise was seeing that they have teeth in their mouthparts, which we firmly believe were functional, so they fed on blood,” adds Azar, now working at the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology, Chinese Academy of Sciences. .

The image, taken from below, allows you to appreciate the semi-extended proboscis and the rest of the sucking apparatus of ‘Libanoculex intermedius’ Current Biology Azar et al.

The dating of 130 million years, in the Lower Cretaceous, makes these two male mosquitoes the oldest culicids found in the fossil record. There is evidence of ticks sucking the blood of dinosaurs about 100 million years ago. The new mosquitoes add complexity to the evolution of hematophagy among insects. And it is something that is interesting to know. Beyond the annoying bites, different species of culicids transmit different diseases. The Aedes aegypti For example, it spreads viruses such as chikungunya, dengue and Zika. Meanwhile, some of the genus Culex They spread West Nile virus and Anopheles, malaria. There are other diseases that take advantage of these insects as vectors, such as equine encephalitis or Crosse encephalitis.

Among the dipteran (two-winged) nematoceros (filamentous antennae) insects, which includes flies and mosquitoes, there are other hematophagous groups. This is the case of psychoids, among which are humidity flies or wall friends. One of its genres, the Lutzomyia, includes flies that transmit leishmaniasis. Also among the brachyceras there are species that feed on blood. But there are others who did it and stopped doing it. This is the case of chironomids, so similar to mosquitoes that they are called that without being mosquitoes. These aquatic animals are one of the tools that paleontologists use to understand the climate of the past. Millions of years ago they stopped being hematophagous. But unlike true mosquitoes, in their case, it was both the males and females that abandoned the blood diet.

André Nel, a researcher at the National Museum of Natural History at the Sorbonne University in Paris (France), is co-author of the discovery of these two male mosquitoes. Regarding the loss of the ability to assimilate blood as happened with chironomids, he acknowledges that the causes are not known. “The fact is that those hematophages became extinct, and we don’t know why. Maybe there were more resources for hematophagy during the early Cretaceous and then the resources decreased or competition between hematophagous flies led to the extinction of less adapted taxa,” he opines. In any case, he rejects that the loss of this capacity among current culicids is an evolutionary regression: “Not necessarily, hematophagy is complicated because you need to be able to digest blood and blood microorganisms are ingested that must be neutralized, something that is not so simple. Therefore, also maintaining blood-sucking male mosquitoes may have been too costly. [para la especie] in terms of energy and adaptation. But they are just hypotheses. “We weren’t there at the time.”

“The amber from Lebanon is the oldest fossil insect known, so it will be rare to be able to go further into the past on the evolution of mosquitoes” Enrique Peñalver, paleontologist at the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME-CSIC)

The paleontologist of the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME-CSIC) Enrique Peñalver. A few years ago he discovered the oldest tick in the world, 105 million years old, near Santander. That is why he highlights the discovery of mosquitoes today: “Mosquitos that are so important and significant in the evolution of hematophagy, it is strange that they were not detected before.” But he recognizes the scope of the work because, he says, “the authors are some of the best scientists in the world in paleoentomology.” For Peñalver, it is a very important discovery due to his age. “Fossil mosquitoes, to show the anatomical characters well and be able to study them with guarantees, must be preserved in amber, since many details cannot be observed in laminated compression rocks. Thus, the amber from Lebanon is the oldest with fossil insects known, so it will be rare to be able to go further into the past on the evolution of mosquitoes based on fossils,” he details.

