Insects can transmit dangerous pathogens to people. Authorities in Australia are now warning about mosquitoes. One age group is particularly affected.

Melbourne – In Australia, the region around the city of Melbourne is currently being plagued by a dangerous insect. There have been several recorded cases of a bacterial infection called Buruli ulcer in some Melbourne neighborhoods and suburbs, the Western Health Public Health Unit (WPHU) said. The commonality among those affected is that they all suffered a mosquito bite. The mosquitoes apparently transmitted a flesh-eating bacterium, the pathogen is called “Mycobacterium ulcerans”.

Australia: Mosquitoes transmit flesh-eating bacteria “Mycobacterium ulcerans”

Said bacteria can be extremely dangerous if they enter the human body. Pierce Tyson, the mayor of Moonee Valley, a local government area in the Melbourne metropolitan area, issued a dire warning. He reiterated: “Early diagnosis is the key to a faster and complete recovery.” But that, according to an expert, is exactly where the problem lies.

“These bacteria have the property that, in contrast to other bacteria, they grow extremely slowly,” explained tropical medicine specialist Dr. Opposite Christoph Specht rtl.de: “The incubation period is very long and the diagnosis is difficult.” According to the expert, those affected become ill through “contact infection”. Here, “the mosquito happens to be in a place that is infected by the bacterium, picks it up and then transfers it into the resulting wound with the next bite,” explained Specht. According to authorities, so far in Australia it has been mainly children who have been affected.

Infected after mosquito bite: Mycobacterium can lead to amputation

As the expert further explained, an infection with mycobacteria can have fatal consequences. Especially if you feel safe because the wound healing on the surface of the skin appears to be complete. “This mycobacterium can grow slowly and eat into the meat tissue. “Deep wounds arise that heal poorly or not at all,” said Specht, describing a possible course of events. The mycobacteria could continue to eat through the body unnoticed under the skin and also destroy bones. In the worst case, the only option left for the sick is amputation.

According to the doctor, you have to be patient when treating people infected with Buruli ulcer. This is designed for the long term. As soon as the infection is detected, surgical removal of the affected area is advisable. The administration of antibiotics can also help. Similar to leprosy or tuberculosis, a treatment period of around half a year can be expected.

Danger of flesh-eating bacteria also in Germany? Expert classifies

As with many other dangerous mosquito species, authorities recommended that residents in the Melbourne region stay away from places with standing water. This also includes domestic utensils such as water bowls for pets or flower pots. According to experts, long-sleeved clothing and insect repellent can also help against the risk of mosquito bites.

Buruli ulcer has so far mainly occurred in African countries, South Asia (including Japan), Latin America and Australia. According to Specht, there is no risk of it spreading in Germany. “I don’t see that at all,” emphasized the expert.

Buruli ulcer has so far mainly occurred in African countries, South Asia (including Japan), Latin America and Australia. According to Specht, there is no risk of it spreading in Germany. "I don't see that at all," emphasized the expert.