Mosquitoes, the summer begins and the annoying insects arrive

Today, June 21 marks the beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere. Days marked by beautiful moments such as the first summer holidays, the first baths and trips to the mountains and by less beautiful moments such as the increase in temperatures, hailstorms and sudden thunderstorms and then the punctual appearance of mosquitoes. Often this insect is underestimated, considered just annoying but the 3500 different species caused over 700000 deaths worldwide in 2020 alone. The most widespread species are the “common” mosquito (Culex pipiens), responsible for the transmission of Nile fever and the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus), responsible for malaria, yellow fever, dengue (breaking bones fever) and the Zika virus. Many are widespread in the Caribbean world, in Asia and in Africa but in recent years climate change has brought them to Europe and the Mediterranean.

Subscribe to the newsletter

