The mosquito proliferation observed in recent days in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) was the result of rains and winds. Even if none of them is Aedes aegypti, transmitter of dengue, Zika or chikungunya fever.

Julián Antman, Operational Manager of Epidemiology of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, affirms that this mosquito that is now being seen in the City and the Suburbs does not represent any danger of dengue transmission. “They are Aedes Albifasciatus mosquitoes, which lay eggs in puddles. When the temperature is 20 degrees or more, those eggs hatch and come out all together. ”

He acknowledges that they are annoying and itchy a lot, but assures that they do not “carry any disease”. “They are rural mosquitoes that breed in puddles and that after a rain, and with heat, come out in flocks,” he emphasizes.

Antman makes a difference with the Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that transmits dengue: “The Aedes aegypti is smaller and has black legs with white spots. She puts her eggs in small containers, because she needs a wall to put her eggs in. ”

The Aedes aegypti is smaller and has black legs with white dots. Photo. EFE / US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

And he adds that the dengue mosquito breeds mostly in “artificial containers.” “That is why it is very important that people become aware of this. Because flowerpots, potus and containers with water, such as pots, serve as hatcheries of these mosquitoes. ”

For his part, the biologist Nicolás Schweigmann, in dialogue with Télam, said that the mosquitoes that now invade the parks and squares of the City “within a few days they will disappear because they won’t have a place to lay their eggs. ”

The Conicet researcher and professor at the Faculty of Exact and Natural Sciences of the UBA added that “the record of large growth in the population of the mosquito that appeared in the AMBA, the Aedes Albifasciatus, is a common phenomenon in this region linked to weather conditions “.

In February, on the Coast there was a “tornado” of mosquitoes on the road.

“The female Aedes Albifasciatus lays eggs in mud, grass or at the edge of puddles, and while it is not raining, she continues to lay eggs in the same place. So when after a drought comes a rain all those eggs hatch together and they cause a sudden and significant increase in the mosquito population, ”said Schweigmann.

The specialist pointed out that it is likely that all these mosquitoes that were seen in these days have been blown away by the wind from peri-urban areas such as the Ezeiza wetlands. And he said that’s why they have no future in the City. “In a few days we are going to see how this population of mosquitoes will begin to disappear, because they have nowhere to lay their eggs,” said Schweigmann.

The specialist also explained that “Argentina has more than 240 species of mosquitoes, in general, like all insects, they are more active in the summer.”