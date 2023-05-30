It’s almost one of the summer traditions, albeit not a very pleasant one. Almost at the same time that the umbrella and towels are recovered from the beach, the anti-mosquito remedy is exhumed. With the heat and the summer days the mosquitoes return, but what happens when the calendar is altered and the hot days start earlier?

Mosquitoes are no strangers to climate change. And, like so many other summer things that we are doing earlier this year, this summer plague is also appearing earlier.

The truth is that the first alerts came as early as January itself. When the New Year’s Eve grapes were still being digested, there were those who were already seeing mosquitoes fluttering around. Volunteers participating in Mosquito Alert –an initiative of CEAB-CSIC, CREAF and UPF– reported sightings in Barcelona on the first day of the year. As CREAF pointed out then, both the flowers and the processionary moth or the mosquitoes were getting ahead of what was usual in the calendar.

And then they no longer disappeared, at least not completely. “During this winter and in a timely manner, users reported a certain number of mosquitoes through our Mosquito Alert system, which coincided with impressions obtained from other sources,” explains Roger Eritja, head of entomology and data validation at Mosquito Alert. “This was unusual in the latitude of Catalonia, because here the mosquitoes have to hibernate,” he says. Unusually high temperatures made mosquitoes stick around after late autumn, says the expert. It could be said that this year no vacations were taken.

The big question now is whether what happened this winter and what is happening this spring will become a tonic, the new normal of the future. As spring seems to be in turmoil, will the life cycle of mosquitoes be too, and will we have to get used to seeing them – and being bitten – out of season?

If we do not see mosquitoes in winter, it is precisely because of the patterns of nature itself. During the months of colder temperatures, the species of mosquitoes common to the peninsula hibernate, adopting “a phase of resistance,” says entomologist Rubén Bueno, PhD in Biology and coordinator of Vector Control for Europe at Rentokil Initial. “This is changing and they are even active even in some territories, even peaking practically 12 months of the year,” he indicates.

Eritja points out, precisely, that this of early mosquitoes “is not necessarily something new”, recalling that “it has been known for years that, in the southernmost climatic regions of Spain, many mosquito species do not even need to hibernate, although they have less activity than in the summer. Well, it also specifies that this is more common in the south of the Iberian Peninsula, but the temperature changes mean that mosquitoes are already being seen in the north at the beginning of spring.

After all, mosquitoes are not aware of the calendar. As Bueno points out, insects cannot regulate their temperature and “depend on the outside.” Increases in temperature, however small they may be, affect their biological cycles, says the entomologist. Therefore, climate change affects their life cycles. And, although the drought does not help the common mosquito – “the perfect cocktail is somewhat high temperatures and accumulations of water” – what is happening does impact their stocks.

Invasive and highly opportunistic species



The globalization of world trade has been what, as experts explain, has led to the arrival of invasive species. At the same time that the means of transport move gigantic quantities of products, they also carry unwanted guests from one place to another, as has happened with some insects. This is how the tiger mosquito has arrived in Spain, which is not yet present throughout the territory but has already conquered a few autonomous communities.

And, although climate change is not to blame for the migration of this species, it is the reason why it has stayed. As Bueno points out, the “tropicalization” of part of the geography makes Spain a much more welcoming place for this species. If it wasn’t, it wouldn’t stay. In addition, and unlike the usual mosquito, the tiger does not need a large amount of water to thrive. Its larvae can survive in “small collections of water.” Well, he exemplifies it clearly: the little saucer that collects the excess water in a pot would already be useful. From there, a very large ‘tiger family’ could emerge.

The appearance of the tiger mosquito is not only worrying because any alteration of the biodiversity of a specific place by invasive species is, but also because of what this implies at a health level. This mosquito is a potential vector for different viruses (in fairness, the common one can also transmit West Nile virus).

Researchers are even concerned that the change in temperatures will settle other mosquitoes in Spain that carry other diseases, such as the yellow fever mosquito. “Both Mosquito Alert and the health authorities with which we cooperate in Spain and Europe consider the introduction of this species as a very significant risk for the coming years,” says Eritja. Yellow fever, remember Bueno, was a common disease in the past, which was eradicated by eliminating carrier mosquitoes.

“The evidence that some of these mosquitoes will continue to transmit pathogens –especially emerging viruses– is among us and this means that we have to reinforce surveillance and control programs”, indicates Bueno. It should be done not only because of the inconvenience of having mosquitoes year-round (and coping with their nasty bites), but also because of the public health problems they can pose.

Even so, one should not fall into alarmism either. We pass some of the diseases transmitted by mosquitoes asymptomatically, Bueno points out, but, in general, this is a problem that the authorities are aware of (its potential existence already appears in future forecasts). On how to cope with this new potential risk, the expert indicates: “You just have to be vigilant, cautious and put a stop to the situation.”

And, in addition, the municipalities, which are responsible for pest control in Spain, “are getting their act together,” says the entomologist, when it comes to controlling mosquito populations. In fact, Bueno points out that it is something that is already done all year round and not only in summer.