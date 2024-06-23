Mosquitoes | “It was the longest night of my life” – Readers told their worst mosquito memories

Mosquitoes|One of the readers shared his special tip for repelling mosquitoes.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. HS asked readers about their most memorable mosquito memories. In the stories of many respondents, the experience that mosquitoes have struck in hordes was repeated. Some of the respondents felt that they were real mosquito magnets. The responses also included many experiences that mosquitoes attack especially at night. A few respondents’ summer plans have been changed because of mosquitoes.

The plane size mosquitoes, lost sleep and mosquito nightmares.

This is how readers described their most memorable mosquito memories in Helsingin Sanomat’s survey, which received slightly more than thirty responses.

Most of the stories related to the experience of being mercilessly attacked by mosquitoes and gathering in massive swarms of mosquitoes. The number of mosquitoes can vary greatly during the summer.

“The first summer at the cabin in the archipelago, we didn’t have any repellants. There are no mosquitoes in the archipelago when it’s always windy there. After a couple of weeks of heat, thunder and rain came, and after that the heat again. A few days later, as the sun was setting, an army of mosquitoes struck. There were a lot of them everywhere. The cottage was also occupied.” “In the 80s, we went with my wife at the time to her home region in Posio. I vividly remember the car trip, we stopped at a rest place and the intention was to have lunch. I opened the car door, and a huge swarm of mosquitoes the size of an airplane came at me. Having grown up in Turku, the experience was memorable, and the whole holiday was like a mosquito nightmare. That’s why I haven’t gone north during the mosquito season.”

Multi of those who responded to the survey described their memories as being related to mosquitoes striking insidiously at night, which anticipate their moment when a person is sleeping.

“We were driving a motorhome to Norway and stayed in Kilpisjärvi for the night. At night, the car started to be full of mosquitoes. It felt like they were pushing in from every crack. The night was spent killing mosquitoes. It was the longest night of my life.” “I slept outside on Midsummer night in a sleeping bag. My friend complained in the morning that he couldn’t sleep when there were so many sprouts. I said I haven’t noticed anything. My friend laughed and said you will notice and see. It was on the right, the visible part of my face had been stabbed and eaten into a complete scar.” “On the first weekend of June, I went on a trip to a wilderness cabin. Excellent trip, fish came too, but there was so much ‘air force’ inside that I couldn’t even sleep with earplugs in my ears and my whole body wrapped in a blanket. They were able to push me so much that I had a feverish reaction on top of the store.” “We were sailing on a beautiful summer day. I woke up at some point in the night with a huge moan. I started killing mosquitoes as much as I could, but there were always more. I literally fought with them until the wee hours of the morning. When the battle was finally over, the walls resembled an ancient battlefield with thousands of bodies and carcasses. Completely exhausted from hours of nocturnal torpor, I was left to ponder what had happened.”

Part of those who responded to the survey felt that they were real mosquito magnets, while others were almost completely spared from being bitten.

According to the study mosquitoes really choose carefully who they bite.

“I belong to those who are eaten by the first mosquito of spring and the last mosquito of autumn. And in between, everyone else.” “A few years ago, we spent Midsummer in a cabin, mostly sitting on the bow of the pier. We traditionally swatted away mosquitoes around us with a hand game. After the weekend, my two brothers had a few stitches here and there, but I was counted at 138 stitches! Know him, why eating me was so much tastier.”

For the best as a tip for repelling mosquitoes, readers said to protect themselves with clothes. Also, according to the entomologist, covering clothes are effective means against mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are least interested in light-colored clothing.

One person who shared his memory found a way to help, however, in olive oil.

“Many years ago, I exposed myself to parties in the sun, and for lack of anything better, I tried to treat the burnt skin with olive oil. In the evening, the mosquitoes ate the members of my party absolutely horribly, but left me completely alone. I tried again and it still worked. I later heard from my grandmother that vegetable oil was used to repel mosquitoes in her childhood. Now I’ve been using the gimmick in the berry forest.” “There were a lot of mosquitoes at our cottage in Ruokolahti when I was little. We slept in a shed where they could easily enter. Mosquito smoke and repellent sprays were used, which helped a little. The best protection at night was to tighten the hood of the hoodie so that only the tip of the nose was visible. You had to choose between two evils: either it was too hot when you buried yourself in a sleeping bag under the blankets, or you listened to the whining and endured the stings.”

Defendants there were also a few whose summer plans have been changed due to mosquitoes.

“Several years ago, we went on a romantic honeymoon to my mother-in-law’s summer cottage. There were so many mosquitoes outside and inside that the vacation was cut short. Changed the cottage vacation to a day in Särkänniemi. This cannot be forgotten.” “The heat had heated up the cabin, which must have been over 30 degrees. You had to sweat under the blanket because of the mosquitoes. If you lifted the edge of the blanket even a little, people crawled under the blanket. Around four I got bored, and I went fishing by boat. When nine o’clock came, I entered the marina’s shop door. I bought the shelves empty of repellents.”

The quotes in the story are answers from HS’s survey. The article only uses comments from respondents whose identity is known to the editor. Answers have been edited to achieve clearer language.