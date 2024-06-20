Mosquitoes | Can one sticker repel both mosquitoes and ticks? “Almost any repellants that mention both mosquitoes and ticks don’t work”

Mosquitoes|According to researchers, new products designed to repel mosquitoes and ticks enter the market every year. Less often, however, there is convincing evidence of the effectiveness of the products.

18.6. 16:20

in southern and central Finland we are already living full ivy summer. The summer mosquitoes hatched this year in May and exceptionally in one rush. Tick ​​observations have also been made since April.

So, various tricks to ward off bloodsuckers are being shared at a rapid pace on social media.