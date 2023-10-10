One July afternoon on the island of Príncipe, 320 kilometers off the coast of West Africa, 11 thousand mosquitoes sprinkled with fluorescent green powder flew together through the dense air, tiny volunteers at the service of science.

For the next 10 nights, another group of volunteers, humans, sat outside their homes nestled in the rainforest, keeping their arms and legs exposed in the dark, waiting for the tickle of a blood-seeking mosquito. Once one landed, they turned on a lamp and used a tube connected to a glass jar to suck up the insect and seal it in a glass.

The mosquitoes were raised from larvae, sprayed and then released by scientists trying to bring cutting-edge genetic science to the ancient fight against malaria, the deadliest mosquito-borne disease.

For 10 mornings after release, scientists collected glasses of mosquitoes. They then took the insects to a makeshift laboratory in their hotel, where they slid them under a fluorescent microscope. Twelve of the 253 mosquitoes glistened with dust.

The recaptured mosquitoes provided data on how far they flew and the size of the mosquito population. And they brought scientists closer to their goal: replacing the mosquitoes that live here with others that have been genetically modified so that they can no longer transmit the malaria parasite.

The idea is to release a small colony of genetically modified mosquitoes to mate with wild ones. The genetic engineering they are using could, in just a few generations—a matter of months in mosquitoes—make every member of Anopheles coluzzii, the species that transmits malaria here, effectively immune to the parasite.

This team, with a project called the Malaria Initiative at the University of California, he has already engineered Anopheles coluzzii to block the parasite in a laboratory. And scientists believe they can take advantage of the genetic drive, process in which an inherited trait spreads rapidly throughout an entire population, so that all offspring carry it, not just half, which is how inheritance normally works.

The situation in Sao Tome and Principe, an African island nation of 200,000 people, epitomizes the current challenge in the global fight against evil. The country is among the least developed in the world and has depended on foreign aid to combat malaria. Various campaigns over the past 50 years reduced cases, only to have them re-emerge worse than ever when the benefactor left.

Over the past 18 years, São Tomé has used a number of tools — such as insecticide-treated mosquito nets; new medications; kill larvae in bodies of water; and fumigation of homes—with surprising effect. No one has died of malaria in the last five years. Still, there were 2 thousand cases last year. The Country, much of which is a pristine protected biosphere, depends on European tourism. Being certified malaria free would be a benefit.

The path to elimination is complicated. Here, as in other countries that have drastically suppressed malaria, mosquitoes have evolved to resist all current insecticides. They have started biting during the day, when people are not under the mosquito nets. The parasite itself is evolving to resist treatments. And financing has stalled.

Greg Lanzaro, a molecular geneticist at the University of California, Davis, who leads the malaria team, believes his group has the solution. “We have been working on this for 30 years and from the beginning we said: ‘It has to work, but it also has to be economical and sustainable,’” he said. “And we think we have it.”

But genetic modification is controversial. Its risks lie in the unknown: could the alteration to the genetic code have catastrophic consequences that no one anticipates? These fears are why the University of California team chose Sao Tome and Principe for their experiment: it’s an island. The team has also made a plan to eliminate the population of their modified mosquitoes if the experiment needs to end.

But the program needs government approval to go ahead and Sao Tome and Principe, like many African countries, lacks a legal framework for the use of genetically modified organisms.

“We have to get going,” Lanzaro said. “We cannot continue saying 10 more years, 10 more years. “Six million people have died while we have been thinking about it.”

By: STEPHANIE NOLEN

The New York Times