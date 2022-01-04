According to biologist Arnold van Vliet of Wageningen University, there is ‘certainly something going on’ in nature as a result of climate change. “Fifty years ago, the hazel only bloomed in mid-February, nature is really changing.”

Autumn was already one of the warmest of the past hundred years, the warm days we are in now ensure that, for example, some butterflies are already flying out again. ,,Act normally, they have to go into winter mode”, sighs Van Vliet.