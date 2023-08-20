Wonderful, those balmy summer evenings. But nothing more irritating than one or more buzzing mosquitoes in your bedroom, not to mention the itching after a bite. There are countless resources on the market for those who want to sleep peacefully. But which ones really ensure a mosquito-free night’s sleep? Two experts answer. “Our body odor is like a crumb trail that the mosquito follows to find us.”

